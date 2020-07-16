Alleged driver in Longview drive-by shooting turns himself in

The alleged driver in a drive-by shooting at Coal Creek Road and Pacific Way on Sunday turned himself into the Cowlitz County Jail Wednesday, his attorney and deputies Thursday.
Cadin C. Perdue, 18, of Longview was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, allegations like those against his co-suspect Austin Qualls, who was arrested Sunday.
"I drove Mr. Perdue to this facility here to meet (deputies)," defense attorney Kevin Blondin said in court. "He turned himself in voluntarily ... because he was advised they were looking for him."
Perdue has no prior criminal history, according to attorneys in the court hearing. Superior Court Judge Michael Evans set his bail at $50,000, the same as Qualls', citing the risk to the community.
According to the Cowlitz County sheriff’s office, witnesses to the shooting Sunday morning said two men in a passenger car stopped nearby a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee, and one of the men got out to fire shots into the car.
Both vehicles were gone when deputies arrived, but the 49-year-old Longview owner of the parked Jeep later met with deputies and said he had been sleeping in his vehicle when he heard a male pounding on the vehicle and asking, “Is anyone home?” according to the sheriff's office. The victim told deputies that when he answered, the man fired a gun into the car, and he said he ducked to avoid injury.
Deputies arrested Qualls, the alleged shooter, on Sunday. They reported they believe Perdue drove up to the Jeep and Qualls briefly left the vehicle to shoot at the vehicle before Perdue drove them away from the scene. According to his probable cause statement, Perdue fired a shot into the victim's vehicle as well, Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said Thursday.
