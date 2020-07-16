Alleged driver in Longview drive-by shooting turns himself in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The alleged driver in a drive-by shooting at Coal Creek Road and Pacific Way on Sunday turned himself into the Cowlitz County Jail Wednesday, his attorney and deputies Thursday.

Cadin C. Perdue, 18, of Longview was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, allegations like those against his co-suspect Austin Qualls, who was arrested Sunday.

"I drove Mr. Perdue to this facility here to meet (deputies)," defense attorney Kevin Blondin said in court. "He turned himself in voluntarily ... because he was advised they were looking for him."

Perdue has no prior criminal history, according to attorneys in the court hearing. Superior Court Judge Michael Evans set his bail at $50,000, the same as Qualls', citing the risk to the community.

According to the Cowlitz County sheriff’s office, witnesses to the shooting Sunday morning said two men in a passenger car stopped nearby a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee, and one of the men got out to fire shots into the car.