“All I want for Christmas is customers."

Traditionally local retailers kick off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday, a national event sponsored by American Express to encourage consumers to buy at small, local shops the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Stores across the county still plan to participate on Nov. 28, but the experience will be different this year, Cope said.

“We do not want to encourage big crowds to gather. We recognize and appreciate the safety concerns for our businesses and the public,” Cope said. “However, that doesn't mean that we don’t want people to remember to shop locally. I think that Small Business Saturday this year is less about the one day and more about a total kick off of trying to do your holiday shopping in whatever capacity that might be.”

At Vault Books and Brew in Castle Rock, owner Jennifer Engkraf said she will offer her regular Small Business Saturday deals the entire week leading up to the event. That will help her combined bookstore and coffee shop abide by new state rules that limit capacity to 25% for retailers and require that restaurants only serve meals to-go or outdoors.