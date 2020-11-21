“All I want for Christmas is customers."

This Christmas, Katie Rose is asking Santa Claus to bring her customers to shop at Kitsch on Commerce.
While COVID-19 cases surge and the governor rolls out new business restrictions, Rose is preparing the co-op vendor boutique in Downtown Longview for its first holiday shopping season. She said she has no set expectations for how many customers or sales the store will make.
“Our goal is that all of our vendors turn a profit of some sort. And as far as my personal goal, I’ll just be thrilled if people show up their Christmas shopping with us,” Rose said.
National retail groups have found that holiday sales typically account for 20% to 30% of annual retail sales. And local business owners say they usually make the bulk of their sales between Thanksgiving and New Years. But this year Cowlitz County businesses should brace for a “completely different ballgame” because of the pandemic, said Lindsey Cope, vice president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council.
To comply with public safety rules and changing shopper habits, the holiday shopping season will likely stretch out over several weeks, instead of staying constrained to a few huge sales on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, she said.
“In the past, we have had businesses that regularly break their daily sales on Small Business Saturday. They have lines out the door, and their door doesn’t even close completely all day long because people are coming in and out,” Cope said. “Now we’ve taken that off the table. So there is a very small probability of it being the same.”
Traditionally local retailers kick off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday, a national event sponsored by American Express to encourage consumers to buy at small, local shops the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Stores across the county still plan to participate on Nov. 28, but the experience will be different this year, Cope said.
“We do not want to encourage big crowds to gather. We recognize and appreciate the safety concerns for our businesses and the public,” Cope said. “However, that doesn't mean that we don’t want people to remember to shop locally. I think that Small Business Saturday this year is less about the one day and more about a total kick off of trying to do your holiday shopping in whatever capacity that might be.”
At Vault Books and Brew in Castle Rock, owner Jennifer Engkraf said she will offer her regular Small Business Saturday deals the entire week leading up to the event. That will help her combined bookstore and coffee shop abide by new state rules that limit capacity to 25% for retailers and require that restaurants only serve meals to-go or outdoors.
“I don’t want people waiting until Saturday and then coming in all at once, because I really have to maintain those safety standards,” said Engkraf, whose store can hold just 12 people at a time under the capacity rules. “Elongating that, drawing it out I think is better so people don’t have that sense that they have to do all their shopping in one day.”
She said she will miss the in-person events the store traditionally hosts for the holidays, including the "Polar Express Night" and the "Llama Llama Pajama Night" fundraiser for foster kids. But she plans to hold a live sales events online once or twice a week, and she's expanded her digital sales platform and shipping programs.
"Interacting with people face-to-face and finding the perfect book, the perfect gift, making them the perfect cup of coffee is where my heart will always be. But if I have to adapt ... I will," she said.
Similarly, Joanna Asplund at JoJo and CoCo Boutique in Longview is planning a series of Facebook live events to offer special discounts. Her business partner, Marnie Harris of Wander, a shoe and homegoods boutique, is starting a “Wandering Wander” deliveries program.
“We are trying to capture business before (Small Business) Saturday,” Asplund said.
The duo’s combined storefront on Commerce Avenue has seen an influx of people trying to get their Christmas shopping done extra early, Asplund said. During one hour Friday afternoon, she rang up six customers and catered to a handful more just in the store to browse.
“We’ve had a lot of our customers reach out wanting to support us,” Asplund said. “We’ve had a lot of people come in and say they are doing their shopping local this year. … Marnie and I have always said the relationship comes first, and the sale comes second. Your customers are loyal if you always treat them well.”
Cope, the CEDC vice president, said she wants shoppers to remember how well their local businesses do treat them -- and to repay that favor. Each purchase helps a local business stay open, which is harder now than ever after months of struggling with a pandemic-shaken economy, Cope said.
“It will help these businesses who are unnecessarily and at no fault of their own struggling….Yes, the consumer has to do a little bit more work. You have to check several different places for several different things you need. But that could make the difference between mass vacancies downtown and additional mass unemployment down the road,” Cope said.
Small businesses also “are the ones who regularly write a check to buy shirts for your kids’ ball team or who donate back to local charities,” Cope said. An American Express-commissioned small business impact study found that for every dollar spent at a local store, roughly 67 cents stays in the community.
“When you shop where you live, not only does it affect the bottom line of that business and their ability to keep their doors open and feed their family, but also you’re helping yourself. You’re keeping taxes local, you’re keeping our cities running. You’re helping our nonprofit,” Cope said. “Your dollar is stretched so much further shopping local and shopping small than it is when you shop outside of an area at a big box location.”
After opening this fall, Rose and her five partners at Kitsch on Commerce are still forging new connections in the community and building their customer base.
For most of the sellers, this is their first holiday season vending from a storefront instead of a pop-up bazaar.
“It’s a nice way to try out a dream for $200 a month (in rent) . … And the pressure for them is not there. They don’t have to put in 12 hour days every Saturday and put up and take down booths,” she said.
The group will reserve space in its shop for guest vendors. With a number of bazaars canceled or scaled back this year due to the pandemic, the guest vendors can use the opportunity as a way to still make sales.
“We are trying to fill a void of not having as many bazaars by allowing guests in. That’s going to be our big thing,” Rose said.
Rose said will define success on this first holiday shopping go-around as simply getting shoppers in the door and acquainted with the Kitsch name.
“My expectation for Christmas is people come in and check us out, and we end up having customers for the next 12 months following,” Rose said. “All I want for Christmas is customers."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.