Alan Rose reads from his award-winning novel at Northwest Voices

Alan Rose is the guest author at the 7 p.m. Sept. 29 Northwest Voices event in the Longview Public Library’s auditorium, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

He will read from his novel about the AIDS epidemic, “As If Death Summoned,” and take part in a discussion with library staff and attendees at the event.

As part of the program, he also will present a workshop open to the public on how to develop stories. The workshop takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in Lower Columbia College’s Health and Sciences Building lecture hall, across the street from the library.

The book was published on World AIDS Day, Dec 1, 2020, by Amble Press, an imprint of Bywater Books.

The first AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) case became known in 1981 when gay men in San Francisco and New York City began dying from a mysterious illness. “It was a scary and uncertain time,” Rose is quoted in a previous TDN story. “Friends were suddenly falling ill and in the hospital, and no one knew why.”

In 1983, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) determined a retrovirus known as the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) was causing the mounting deaths.

Rose’s novel takes place in 1995, 14 years into the epidemic, when more than 300,000 Americans had died of AIDS.

In his book, Rose “captures the pathos, resilience and the death-defying humor of those days,” notes the TDN story. The book won the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award for the LGBT category in 2021. Foreword Review editors called it “as heartwarming and hope-giving as it is heartbreaking. ‘As If Death Summoned’ showcases the best and worst aspects of the fight against HIV.”

Rose added a forward to the book which explores the similarities and differences between the AIDS epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 1993 to 1999, Rose was the mental health specialist and later prevention program manager at Cascade AIDS Project in Portland. Before that, he volunteered with the Victorian AIDS Council (now Thorne Harbour Health) in Melbourne, Australia. He came to Longview in 1999 as the director of community services at the Lower Columbia Community Action Program. He retired from Lower Columbia CAP in 2015 to write full time.

Rose also coordinates the monthly WordFest events; hosts the KLTV program, “Book Chat”; and reviews books for “The Columbia River Reader.”

Northwest Voices events are free and open to the public. The events are funded by the Longview Public Library, Lower Columbia College, the Friends of the Longview Library, the Longview Library Foundation, and the LCC Foundation.