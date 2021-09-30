Alan Basso to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

Kalama volunteer firefighter and retired Longview Fire Department lieutenant Alan Basso will be honored this weekend at the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

The memorial service, held by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at the National Fire Academy Campus in Maryland, recognizes firefighters who died in the line of duty, according to a press release.

The annual weekend was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the event will be held in-person, but is closed to the public. The ceremony will be streamed online at www.firehero.org.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eighty-seven firefighters died in the line of duty in 2020 and 82 firefighters died in 2019. Forty-six firefighters who died in the line of duty in previous years also will be honored.

The names of 215 firefighters will be added to the national memorial Saturday during a candlelight service for families. The next morning families will participate in a service at the National Memorial that honors the sacrifices of their loved ones.

The foundation will present each family with an American flag flown over the memorial and the U.S. Capitol.

Basso, also a Kalama port commissioner, died Nov. 27 of a heart attack shortly after handling two medical calls in Kalama. His death occurred in the line of duty, officials said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.