editor's pick

Alabama Street to close Tuesday for pallet home ribbon cutting

Road closed
00luvicecream from Pixabay, Contributed

Alabama Street to close Tuesday

The ribbon cutting of the new pallet home village in Longview will close Alabama Street between Oregon Way and 14th Avenue near the Longview City Shop on Tuesday.

The street will close at 7:30 a.m. and reopen before 5 p.m., according to the city. People can use 14th Avenue to reach Alabama Street east of the closure.

To avoid delays, the city suggests motorist should use alternate routes.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. in a tent that will be placed on Alabama Street in front of the pallet home community. The event will be invitation only, which organizers say is due to the limited space.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

