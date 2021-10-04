Alabama Street cleanup enters its final phase

The city-led cleanup effort at the unofficial homeless camp on Alabama Street has made significant progress after two weeks of work.
Brookhart Excavation, the Longview-based company contracted to manage the cleanup process for the temporary campsite, had no construction vehicles at the site Monday afternoon. The site was covered with a layer of finely crushed rocks to prevent flooding and was empty apart from a few discarded cans.
Longview issued a public health emergency declaration for the campsite at the end of August, citing the increasingly unsanitary conditions and the refuse being left at the site. Residents were able to relocate into an adjacent city-owned parking lot for the duration of the cleanup process.
Everything residents left behind at the campsite during the week of Sept. 20 was removed before the renovations phase began last week. City Manager Kurt Sacha said he would meet with other city officials this week to figure out a timeline for moving the residents back to the cleaned, quasi-official site.
Longview's contract with Brookhart for the site cleanup does not include a set price for the improvements. Brookhart will provide daily updates of labor, equipment and material costs to the city and be paid for the work done. The cost estimate included in the contract as a bonding requirement projected the total project at around $100,000.
The city also signed a contract for $8,000 with the Cowlitz Family Health Center to have a dedicated point of contact with residents during the move. The contract provides city reimbursement for Jerry Wilkins, a health center manager who had been doing outreach to the homeless community for several months before the cleanup.
The contract instructed Wilkins to provide the city with weekly updates on the number of camp residents at different phases of the move, difficulties camp occupants face and recommendations to the city about improving Alabama Street.
At least one additional improvement for Alabama Street residents already is in the works. Wilkins and multiple Alabama Street campers said a small governing council has been created at the campsite. The council is expected to help organize maintenance efforts going forward and resolve disputes between the residents.