Alabama Street cleanup enters its final phase

The city-led cleanup effort at the unofficial homeless camp on Alabama Street has made significant progress after two weeks of work.

Brookhart Excavation, the Longview-based company contracted to manage the cleanup process for the temporary campsite, had no construction vehicles at the site Monday afternoon. The site was covered with a layer of finely crushed rocks to prevent flooding and was empty apart from a few discarded cans.

Longview issued a public health emergency declaration for the campsite at the end of August, citing the increasingly unsanitary conditions and the refuse being left at the site. Residents were able to relocate into an adjacent city-owned parking lot for the duration of the cleanup process.

Everything residents left behind at the campsite during the week of Sept. 20 was removed before the renovations phase began last week. City Manager Kurt Sacha said he would meet with other city officials this week to figure out a timeline for moving the residents back to the cleaned, quasi-official site.