Alabama Street camp will be emptied for cleanup starting Sept. 6

Longview is moving people out of the Alabama Street campsite over the next week to conduct an emergency cleanup, beginning Sept. 6.

Notices posted on the fences around the camp Monday morning inform residents that they need to vacate the location by 9 a.m. Sept. 5 so cleanup may begin the next morning. The notice said anything left behind will be thrown out or stored by the police to be reclaimed later.

The rapid cleanup was enabled by Longview’s declaration of a public health emergency at the camp last week.

The effort will take a similar approach as the cleanup of the same site that the city conducted last fall. The cleanup and moving process is being coordinated by the Longview Police Department, Longview city staff including the public works department, and local service providers.

“Throughout the cleanup effort, the city will be working together with other community organizations to help prevent people from dispersing throughout the community and to mitigate the potential for infectious disease spread,” the city said in its statement Monday announcing the cleanup.

Camp residents and other unsheltered individuals will be provided a space in the city-owned parking lot that borders the camp during the cleanup, which is the same arrangement the city made during the previous cleanup.

Longview police Chief Robert Huhta said that he and Longview officers began to notify camp residents last week that the cleanup was in the works. Huhta said that beginning Thursday, police officers would be working with the service providers to help residents relocate.

“Our role is to provide security down there to assist with the move and in particular, when the cleanup crew comes in … we will remain on scene to make sure no resident remains on site when the cleaning equipment comes in,” Huhta said.

During the last cleanup, contractors spent a week clearing detritus out of the campsite and several more weeks laying down gravel to improve the conditions of the area. Huhta said he expected the cleanup this year to be less intensive.

Last week the Cowlitz County Commissioners said during a workshop that they were willing to pay the disposal fees for the cleanup up to the $11,000 in fees they paid for the 2021 cleanup.

Details about the future of the Alabama Street campsite and the city’s overall approach to addressing homelessness will likely be discussed by the Longview City Council during its Sept. 8 meeting.