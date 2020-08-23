Alabama Street camp conditions worsen, officials look to future plan

Cooper voiced similar concerns about the camp conditions, and said the homeless people there are also at risk from several other diseases along with COVID-19.

Family Health Center is “pretty much in emergency mode” trying to meet the basic needs of the homeless people at the camp, rather than engaging them to get lives in order and get out of homelessness, Cooper said.

“It’s awfully hard because these folks are in total basic survival mode,” she said. “We offer services but it’s hard to engage them in services when their every bit of energy is just in surviving.”

Cooper said she hopes to see a low-barrier, hosted site with reasonable rules that the homeless residents have input in creating. She said she believes every agency in town is willing to do its part at a hosted site to deliver services and better engage homeless people, but there needs to be a place where workers can safely meet with clients.