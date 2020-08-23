Alabama Street camp conditions worsen, officials look to future plan

Nearly five months after it was set to close, conditions at the Alabama Street homeless encampment have become “inhumane,” according to local officials and service providers.
The site appears to be overflowing with debris and its population has doubled to more than 100 since opening in December.
Richard Lamp, who has lived at the camp for months, said it was “set up to fail.” In the beginning, residents tried to organize but it’s difficult to get everyone on the same page, he said.
The site has no running water, no electricity, and Lamp is also concerned about wood pallets and other debris posing a fire hazard.
Lamp said other “tent cities” he’s seen in Seattle softened the blow of being homeless without being a destination for people. The Longview camp is nothing like that, he said.
“Everyone here doesn’t want to live like this,” he said. “We’re not campers. We have nowhere to go.”
Although people on all sides of the debate seem to agree the site – in its current condition – isn’t good for residents or neighbors, the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of an alternative have kept it open as officials pursue plans to establish a managed site. However, it remains unclear when the proposed alternative will materialize.
The city of Longview established the Alabama Street site in December to move homeless people away from City Hall and enforce its new ordinance banning camping on city right of way during the day. The city can also ask people to leave the right of way at night since it established a separate camping site, which was required by a federal court ruling that determined sleeping in public places in not a crime.
When the site opened, some homeless people said it was better than staying outside City Hall because it was located off a main road and there was now access to portable toilets. As an unhosted site, the camp has few rules or guidelines.
In December, the county created a committee to identify alternative sites for a hosted site that would rotate locations every 90 days. After months of reviewing 13 potential locations, and then being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee disbanded in June without making a recommendation.
Earlier this year, Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said the city would close the camp even without establishing a new site because the Alabama Street camp needed to be cleaned. However, on Wednesday, Sacha said he now won’t recommend closing the camp without an alternative in place because of the pandemic.
Although the encampment has had no confirmed COVID-19 cases, the number of people who would be needed to assist with the move would put both groups at risk, Sacha said.
Debbie Horimoto, co-owner of Dan’s Trans and Auto Repair, believes the city is using the pandemic as an excuse not to take action. She said she and other business owners near the Alabama Street site are angry with the city and its lack of progress.
Horimoto said one of the major problems with the camp is the piles of wood, garbage and other items stacked up in the camp and near the trash cans on the curb. The camp also brings unwanted traffic to the block, including drug dealers, she said.
Several customers told the shop owners they were uncomfortable leaving their vehicles at the business, which is just down the street from the camp, Horimoto said. Any new site should be far away from businesses and residences, she said.
“It’s messing with peoples’ livelihoods,” she said. “The fact that people will lose money because of it, that’s not fair.”
A manager at another nearby business, who didn’t want her name used, said they are constantly picking up trash that’s blown on their property from the camp and that some homeless people have harassed staff and customers. The city needs to uphold the law and have people move along if they don’t want services offered, she said.
Sacha said the city will discuss increasing enforcement to address concerns from neighbors and would alert staff about the garbage.
Longview Police Interim Chief Robert Huhta said in an email that police have responded to 183 calls to the camp, mostly for disputes, assaults and miscellaneous complaints. Response numbers for the surrounding neighborhood were not immediately available. Huhta said the department also has received drug-related calls and information about drug dealing and use in the camp.
Sacha said at a council workshop Thursday that some “bad actors” have created a mess, preying upon those most vulnerable at the camp. When police try to rectify a situation no one talks because “they live in fear and they know that if they were to respond harm could come to them,” he said.
‘Their every bit of energy is just in surviving’
Several social service organizations and volunteer groups regularly go in the camp to reach out to clients, as well as hand out food and other resources.
Cowlitz Family Health Center received two grants from the county totaling $50,000 in federal CARES Act funding to provide public health needs for homeless people during the pandemic. The organization collaborated with Love Overwhelming to distribute hygiene bags, sunscreen, water, masks and hand sanitizer to encampment residents, CEO Dian Cooper said. The group also received donations of money, water and other items to hand out from managed care plans, but it’s still not enough, she said.
Cooper voiced similar concerns about the camp conditions, and said the homeless people there are also at risk from several other diseases along with COVID-19.
Family Health Center is “pretty much in emergency mode” trying to meet the basic needs of the homeless people at the camp, rather than engaging them to get lives in order and get out of homelessness, Cooper said.
“It’s awfully hard because these folks are in total basic survival mode,” she said. “We offer services but it’s hard to engage them in services when their every bit of energy is just in surviving.”
Cooper said she hopes to see a low-barrier, hosted site with reasonable rules that the homeless residents have input in creating. She said she believes every agency in town is willing to do its part at a hosted site to deliver services and better engage homeless people, but there needs to be a place where workers can safely meet with clients.
“What I would hope to see is that we don’t give up on these folks,” Cooper said. “Everybody needs to recognize how hard it is for people who are barely surviving to keep taking steps forward in a short or even medium period of time to become working, contributing members of society aspiring to middle class“ she said. “It takes constantly asking people, ‘Are you ready yet? What can I do for you today to get you a baby step closer?’ And never giving up on them because sooner or later most people will say, ‘OK, I’m ready.’ ”
Chuck Hendrickson, executive director for Love Overwhelming, wants to see some sort of facility as part of the hosted site that would provide a space for staff to meet with residents, as well as toilets, showers and laundry services.
Nic Mather, pastor at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, said there’s a misconception that getting out of homelessness is easy if the person wants to.
“That’s just not how it works,” he said. “That’s why there’s a need for wraparound services, why it’s important to provide people services where they are because it’s really hard to move from homelessness to being housed. There’s a number of barriers, including availability of places to live.”
Officials plan for hosted site
The city and county have expressed support for a hosted encampment, and the county commissioners have said they will pay for a site with county funds dedicated to homelessness and housing.
Sacha said while any new site would not be like the Alabama Street camp, the city and the county haven’t done a good job communicating to the public what that different model would look like. There needs to be a demonstration of a hosted site to see if it would work here, he said.
“I would think it would be much more manageable from what we currently have,” Sacha said. “It would be worthwhile to give that an opportunity to showcase itself to the community to really to see how a model like that could work.”
Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber said looking back on the ad hoc committee, he and the other members did things backwards. They should have chosen a site and provided a demonstration of what the a hosted encampment would be like before confirming other locations to rotate between. A demonstration of a hosted site would help neighbors see they don’t have to be afraid of the Alabama Street site being duplicated, Weber said.
“I’m pretty confident the hosted site will alleviate a lot of the problems automatically associated with an encampment,” he said.
The commissioners directed the county human services manager to work on a plan for a hosted site but it’s unclear when it will be complete, Weber said.
The proposal will outline site regulations, a security plan, and what services would be offered, including sanitation, health care, and a “triage system” to help people get their lives back together, Weber said.
The county would look for an organization with expertise in helping people get into housing to host the site, Weber said. Other agencies that offer health care and mental health services would also be involved, he said, adding that someone would always need to be present at the site to enforce the rules and provide security.
Weber said the site should also have defined spaces for each tent, as well as potable water, showers, restroom facilities and garbage disposal services.
It has been difficult to set a timeline for creating the new site because there are many “moving parts,” Weber said. In the meantime, Weber said he and the other commissioners reaffirmed their promise to pay for costs of putting together a hosted site.
“I’m more optimistic about moving forward with this than I have been for some time,” Weber said. “I think we’ve done a pretty good job listening to concerns of people on all sides and the solution we’ll come up with is the best one to make some progress in transforming lives and helping people ... closer to normalcy.”
