Air quality improvement predicted; Big Hollow Fire grows slightly

An incoming storm system Thursday night and Friday should help clear out most of the smoke plaguing Southwest Washington, according to the National Weather Service, and some recreation lands are reopening even as fires grow slightly.

As of Thursday afternoon, Longview’s air quality was “unhealthy,” but could improve to “moderate” Friday, according to Washington’s Air Monitoring Network.

The Weather Service predicted a chance of rain and a thunderstorm Thursday night and late Friday morning in the Longview-Kelso area, with widespread smoke still expected. But as the system moves through the region, it should help push some of the smoke out, according to the forecast.

The Weather Service also issued a flash flood warning for the northern Oregon Cascades and foothills for Thursday evening and night. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and debris flows in recently burned areas around the Riverside, Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires.

Longview School District closed district buildings Friday because of the poor air quality, but will still distribute meals. Kelso School District resumed normal operations Friday, opening district buildings, middle and high school internet cafes and normal meal distribution sites.