Air quality improvement predicted; Big Hollow Fire grows slightly

An incoming storm system Thursday night and Friday should help clear out most of the smoke plaguing Southwest Washington, according to the National Weather Service, and some recreation lands are reopening even as fires grow slightly.
As of Thursday afternoon, Longview’s air quality was “unhealthy,” but could improve to “moderate” Friday, according to Washington’s Air Monitoring Network.
The Weather Service predicted a chance of rain and a thunderstorm Thursday night and late Friday morning in the Longview-Kelso area, with widespread smoke still expected. But as the system moves through the region, it should help push some of the smoke out, according to the forecast.
The Weather Service also issued a flash flood warning for the northern Oregon Cascades and foothills for Thursday evening and night. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and debris flows in recently burned areas around the Riverside, Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires.
Longview School District closed district buildings Friday because of the poor air quality, but will still distribute meals. Kelso School District resumed normal operations Friday, opening district buildings, middle and high school internet cafes and normal meal distribution sites.
The Big Hollow Fire grew 820 acres to 22,973 acres by Thursday morning and remained 15% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Crews Thursday planned to limit fire spread to the west and monitor fire around Trapper Creek and Government Mineral Springs, according to the Forest Service report.
The Government Mineral Springs area is still under a level 3 evacuation order, meaning “go now.” However, the areas north and west of the fire were reduced earlier this week to a level 1 order, meaning “be ready.” Those level 1 areas include Yale, Cougar, Northwoods, Amboy and Yacolt.
The Big Hollow Fire is still about 15 miles northwest of Carson and 7 miles southeast of Cougar.
US Route 12 near White Pass remains closed in both directions due to the Cold Creek Fire. The closure starts eastbound at milepost 138 about 13 miles west of the White Pass summit and westbound at milepost 183, about two miles west of the junction with State Route 410.
The Cold Creek Fire grew to about 250 acres Thursday and is 5% contained, according to the Forest Service.
Weyerhaeuser reopened its Northern Cascades to Chelan, Vail and Longview to St. Helens recreational permit and lease areas Tuesday. The Columbia and Washington counties and Clatsop-Jewell areas reopened Wednesday. All permit and lease holders are asked to exercise extreme caution because of fire danger.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources Friday is reopening all recreation lands east of the Cascades. Eastside recreation was closed Sept. 8 because of critical wildfire danger, according to the DNR press release. While fire danger has decreased slightly, it’s important to stay diligent when it comes to fire safety, according to the department.
A burn ban and shooting ban remain in place on all DNR-managed lands.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.