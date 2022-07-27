Air quality alert issued in Lower Columbia through Saturday; heat advisory extended

The week's hot weather and low wind is creating smog and putting sensitive groups like children and pregnant woman at risk of breathing problems in the Lower Columbia River Valley.

An air quality alert has been issued for Longview, Kelso and the rest of the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County through 9 p.m. Saturday. A heat advisory for temperatures as high as 98 degrees runs through the same time period in the area.

As of Wednesday morning, air quality levels were in the "good" category for most of Southwest Washington, except for an area in Seattle and one in Tacoma which were labeled as "moderate," according to the Southwest Clean Air Agency, which enforces federal, state and local outdoor air quality standards.

Officials say the high levels of ozone, or smog, in the lower atmosphere, along with high temperatures and low winds, is expected to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups like children, pregnant woman, people older than 65 years old and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions.

The alert, issued by the Southwest Clean Air Agency and two other regional air quality organizations, says people should limit activities that cause pollution during the heat wave, as to not exasperate the problem. The alert asks people to limit driving by carpooling or using public transit, not leave engines idling and refuel vehicles when temperatures cool.