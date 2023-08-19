Air quality could reach levels that are unsafe for older people and children through Sunday afternoon in Cowlitz County.

The Southwest Clean Air Agency — a local organization that monitors air quality and enforces air pollution laws — issued an air quality alert through 12:30 p.m. Sunday along the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County. The alert started at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The agency states particulate matter may fluctuate between moderately unhealthy levels to levels unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air quality in Longview and Kalama were at the good-air-quality level as of 10 a.m. Saturday. Above the good level, is moderate, then unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The EPA defines "sensitive groups" as people with heart or lung disease or diabetes, older adults and children. The Southwest Clean Air Agency advises, if levels reach unsafe for these people, they should limit time outside and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

The EPA reports using a portable air cleaner and/or upgrading the air filter in furnace or HVAC systems can help to improve indoor air quality.

Cowlitz County, as well as Lewis, Clark and Skamania counties, banned recreational burning, like campfires, earlier this week as temperatures rose to at least 100 degrees.

Self-contained camp stoves and charcoal barbeques are allowed during the ban, according to a press release from Cowlitz County.

Cowlitz County’s seasonal burn ban — which prohibits outdoor burning, including brush and yard debris piles, land clearing, and silvicultural burning — is in effect at least through Sept. 30.