Air pollution in Southwest Washington expected to reach 'unhealthy' levels through Saturday

Smoky conditions have led to an air pollution advisory issued for multiple Southwest Washington counties starting Friday through Saturday, a clean air agency said.

As wildfires continue to burn across Washington, the Southwest Clean Air Agency said Friday the air was expected to reach "moderate to unhealthy" levels for sensitive groups in Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties.

The Air Quality Index uses levels of fine particulate matter to determine how healthy or unhealthy the air is expected to become. A score of 51 to 100 means the air is "moderate," and a score of 151 to 200 is when it reaches unhealthy levels.

As of Friday morning in Longview, the air quality was reported with a score of 54 or moderate. Across Southwest Washington the levels were expected to hover in an unhealthy range through Saturday.

The clean air agency recommended that sensitive groups — which include older adults, children, pregnant people and those with preexisting heart or lung conditions — stay indoors and consider finding a public place with air conditioning.

N95 or N100 masks can also help protect some from air pollution, the agency said.

Wildfire smoke can lead to health problems, the agency said. This includes chest pain, quickening heartbeat, coughing, stinging eyes, irritated sinuses and potential asthma attacks.

More information about weather conditions can be found on the National Weather Service website. People can also monitor the air quality on the Southwest Clean Air Agency website at www.swcleanair.gov or through its air monitoring program page.