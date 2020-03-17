Agencies take steps to protect their own following Zainfeld's passing

Anisa Kisamore, a member of the committee and the spouse of a Kalama firefighter, said that while every family is different, they can share lessons they’ve learned.After Zainfeld’s death, “I got phone calls from wives saying, ‘My husband is locked down, or some of those same things mentioned in the news article … (are) what I saw in my spouse,” Kisamore said.Among the experts LaFave is consulting is Jeffrey Holguin, a postdoctoral psychology director at Lacey Fire District 3 in Thurston County.Holguin served in the Coast Guard for eight years working in bomb disposal, EMT and law enforcement, among other roles. He’s had his own exposure to trauma and researches why some people cope with it better than others. The best way to help, he said, may not be holding hands and hugging each other.