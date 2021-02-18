Agencies plan for possible Cowlitz River dredging if flood risk increases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Corps uses the data on the flood protection levels to decide if the river should be dredged or if the Toutle River sediment retention dam spillway should be raised.

The sediment retention dam was built in the years just after the 1980 eruption to slow the flow of volcanic silt into the river, but it is starting to fill up with sediment and needs to be raised to remain effective. As part of its long-term plan, the Corps intends to raise the spillway crest by 10 feet.

Raising the spillway would create more storage space behind the structure, decreasing the amount of silt flowing into the Cowlitz.

Depending on conditions and funding, the Corps anticipates constructing the spillway crest raise as soon as 2023.

In the meantime, the county is preparing to potentially dredge the river, although it’s unclear if or when dredging may be necessary, Swanson said. Results from the survey conducted in November 2020 will help determine if dredging is necessary, he said.

The Corps Portland District is evaluating the results from the latest river survey, which will be available in April, to determine the current level of protection.