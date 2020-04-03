Agencies ease business aid applications during COVID-19 pandemic

As demand for economic aid grows amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, federal, state and local officials are making a “cafeteria of programs” available for financial help — and easing the rules to apply, said Cowlitz Economic Development Council president Ted Sprague.
“What we are seeing in the $2 trillion (stimulus) package is new programs and rollbacks of thresholds a company would have to meet to ... receive this funding,” Sprague said.
The easier it is for businesses to get emergency funds, the easier it is to preserve local jobs after the pandemic, added Lindsey Cope, CEDC community engagement director.
“We don’t know what our new normal will look like … but the more whole we can keep the most people and the faster we can get our businesses and our employees back to work, the quicker everyone will rebound from this,” Cope said.
Federal financial assistance options for businesses include:
• A U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan (Apply online at https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/).
• A new SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loan (Apply through your financial instution or lender.)
• A federal “employee retention” tax credit (Available through IRS Form 941 or in advance with IRS form 7200).
• A federal “COVID-19 required paid leave” tax credit. (Available through IRS Form 941 or in advance with IRS form 7200).
The two loan programs offer funds for businesses with 500 or fewer employees. Private non-profits and some larger businesses may also be eligible to apply.
Businesses can apply for and potentially receive both options, Cope said, but they can’t use them both to finance the same costs. For example, both loans could not be used to cover payroll. Instead, a business could use one loan to cover payroll and the other to pay rent.
The loan programs also differ in general use and forgiveness potential, she said.
The economic disaster loan focuses on replacing revenue for businesses that lost income due to COVID-19. It’s a sort of “recovery” loan that businesses can use to cover a broad range of expenses.
Interest rates on the loan cannot surpass 4%. However, no forgiveness options exist for the disaster loan so far.
The paycheck loan focuses specifically on covering payroll and other general operation costs, such as rent or utilities. It’s intended to help businesses keep their employees on payroll instead of pushing them into the unemployment system, which is “inundated” with claims, Cope said.
Last week the maximum interest rate on that loan dropped from 4% to 2.5%, Cope said. The term of the loan was also decreased from 10 years to two years, she said.
There is potential for forgiveness with the paycheck loan, if it is used for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent or utilities payments, Cope said. But if it’s used for any other purpose, the business will owe money once the loan is due.
“You should treat them both as full loans. Don't spend what you do not expect you can actually pay back,” Cope said. “It’s great that there is the potential for forgiveness, but you shouldn’t bank on that.”
The SBA last week introduced a $10,000 forgivable advance for the disaster loan. Sprague said it’s a sort of “gap financing” that acts as a fast grant for applicants.
Even if a business is denied the full loan, it still is eligible for the advance, according to the CEDC. And the money is “available within days of a successful application,” according to the SBA.
The SBA changed the application for the disaster loan last week to accommodate the advance, so businesses that applied before March 30 should reapply, Cope said.
The application for the payroll loan was set to open Friday.
“This money comes on a first come, first serve basis. If you don’t think you need it, great. But if you have any inkling that you might need it in the next four, eight, 12 or 16 weeks, you should probably err on the side of caution and apply,” Cope said. “If you are approved for (the disaster loan), you don’t have to take it if the tides have changed at that point. But you also don’t want to be caught in a situation that you don’t qualify for any help because it’s gone.”
“You can’t wait (to apply) , because every other metropolis, every other business in the United state of America could be applying for this at the same time.”
The federal stimulus also created an employee retention tax credit that refunds half of the wages paid, up to $10,000, for businesses that keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic.
Businesses can also earn a full tax refund for any cost of paid leave for employees under the nation’s newly expanded coronavirus leave rules.
At the state level, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee opened his strategic reserve fund so businesses with 10 or fewer employees can more easily access the $10,000 grants.
“The restrictions on that fund used to be quite onerous for business, where you had to keep records for five years and you had to file reports every month and you had to show job creation. They’ve freed up all of those rules on these $10,000 grants,” Sprague said.
State officials are still preparing the details about how that program will work, Sprague said, but they expect it to roll out Monday.
And locally the City of Longview is trying to ease the application for its Revolving Loan Fund.
“That’s been in existence for quite a few years, but we are currently with the Economic Development Administration at the federal level on releasing a lot of requirements for that fund, lowering the interest rates, doing away with loan fees and having a delay for when paybacks need to start,” Sprague said.
The local board has approved those changes and is awaiting the EDA’s permission to implement them, he added.
“We are just trying to streamline everything, basically. … We are trying to get money out for businesses that have been harmed in the last few weeks so they can survive the next few months,” Sprague said.
