Agencies ease business aid applications during COVID-19 pandemic

There is potential for forgiveness with the paycheck loan, if it is used for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent or utilities payments, Cope said. But if it’s used for any other purpose, the business will owe money once the loan is due.

“You should treat them both as full loans. Don't spend what you do not expect you can actually pay back,” Cope said. “It’s great that there is the potential for forgiveness, but you shouldn’t bank on that.”

The SBA last week introduced a $10,000 forgivable advance for the disaster loan. Sprague said it’s a sort of “gap financing” that acts as a fast grant for applicants.

Even if a business is denied the full loan, it still is eligible for the advance, according to the CEDC. And the money is “available within days of a successful application,” according to the SBA.

The SBA changed the application for the disaster loan last week to accommodate the advance, so businesses that applied before March 30 should reapply, Cope said.

The application for the payroll loan was set to open Friday.