Agencies distribute supplies, meals at Alabama Street camp during annual count

Late Thursday morning, several service agencies set up in the parking lot next door to the Alabama Street homeless camp and spent the afternoon handing out resource information, supplies and meals.

Before the pandemic, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services held Project Homeless Connect with dozens of vendors to connect people to housing support and information, mental health services, medical and dental screenings, veterans benefits, a warm meal, free haircuts and other supplies.

Disrupted by COVID-19 a second time, this year organizers changed to an outreach approach.

"We're thankful the city is allowing us to use their lot to bring the event to the people it serves," said Melisa Linden, Cowlitz County social services coordinator.

The event is held in conjunction with the Point in Time Count, an annual census held one day of the year of unsheltered and sheltered homeless people. The count typically is held in mid-January but was pushed back because of high COVID-19 cases last month.

Along with those surveyed at the camp, the state will count people registered in programs that use the Homeless Management Information System, such as Community House on Broadway and the Emergency Support Shelter.

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services also partnered with the Woodland Action Center to count people they serve.

Alongside the county, staff from organizations including CORE Health and the Cowlitz Family Health Center completed Point in Time surveys at the Alabama Street camp.

The groups also distributed donated items including blankets, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, hygiene products and masks; and backpacks containing ponchos, reusable utensils, a water bottle and hand warmers. Medical Teams International provided COVID-19 vaccines to people who wanted them.

The Longview Salvation Army served hot coffee and handed out the 130 hot meals brought for people living at the camp and staff conducting the surveys.

Linden said the event got a lot of turnout as of 12:30 p.m. Staff from agencies that operate coordinated entry access points were able to assess people and give out resource guides, she said. The coordinated entry system assesses and refers homeless people or those at risk of losing housing to housing programs and other services.

Organizers are thankful to the agencies and individuals that donated items to distribute Thursday, Linden said.

"The community does step up and wrap services around people when it comes to Project Homeless Connect," she said.

Salvation Army Major Phil Smith said the organization offered to hold the donations and has been distributing them over the past month because in years past people ended up with too many items that went to waste.

The Salvation Army has handed out the items during its weekly trips to the camp to serve meals and has offered them to its daily lunch attendees and food box clients, Smith said.

State law requires each county to conduct an annual homeless count. Counties must complete the count to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the state Department of Commerce.

Last year, the state didn't hold an unsheltered count but pulled the numbers of people living in shelters from the Homeless Management Information System, said Gena James, county health and human services deputy director. The state has not posted the results from the 2021 count.

The 2020 Point in Time Count recorded 328 sheltered and unsheltered homeless people in the Cowlitz County, down by about 19% from 406 in 2019.

James said previously the count doesn’t capture everyone experiencing homelessness and the county uses it as a snapshot of the local situation. The state uses the count for grant applications, and the federal government uses the data to make funding decisions.

