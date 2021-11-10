After living in vehicle, Longview veteran finds housing thanks to Cowlitz County veterans support

Almost four years ago, Amanda Juarez was pregnant and living in a vehicle with her fiance when she decided to call 211 and found the help she needed.

An operator for the state resource hotline guided the U.S. Navy veteran to the local Veteran Integration Program — a service that provided immediate housing for Juarez and her family and one she said she never heard of before.

This year, Juarez will spend Veterans Day inside a rented home with her family, while the program's recent roughly $1 million grant could help additional veterans find the shelter they need.

“There are a lot of organizations out there people aren’t aware of, if you’re in that situation and you’re a veteran,” she said. “There’s hope that you can get through it.”

Rough times

Around 2017, the former boatswain’s mate found herself without a job and a home, spending her minor funds to rent a vehicle to use as shelter.

Within two days of contacting the Veteran Integration Program, Juarez said she moved into their temporary housing in Longview, where she built her savings, learned best practices when renting homes and fought a rare form of melanoma.

