After initial worry, St. John staff 'stepped up' amid COVID outbreak

However, Diede said there have been a few cases of people waiting too long to seek care at the hospital.

“For emergencies, we’re definitely open and have the equipment needed to protect people,” she said. “We encourage people not to delay coming in for care.”

Lynam said as the governor loosens some restrictions, the hospital will gradually open up to more procedures as is “safe and sensible.” She said St. John will likely start with seeing patients in extreme pain or with conditions that could progress and be further debilitating.

As the hospital takes these steps, it will keep an eye on the degree of infection in the community and back off if there are spikes to keep the spread down, Diede said.

“But at some point we have to open things up,” Diede said. “We just have to do it more gradually and mindfully.”

Diede said hospital staff are also are discussing how they will screen patients, including those without symptoms, for the virus.

The hospital has sectioned off an area of the waiting room and emergency department for patients with the virus or who are suspected to have the virus. Caregivers treating COVID-19 patients wear gowns, gloves, masks and goggles, Diede said.