After initial worry, St. John staff 'stepped up' amid COVID outbreak

When Erica Diede and her fellow caregivers end a shift at the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center emergency department, they leave their scrubs behind to be professionally laundered.
Staff stationed at the entrances check the temperature of everyone entering the hospital and give them face masks and squirts of hand sanitizer.
Diede, medical director of the department, said she stays home as much as she can and follows other public guidelines. She washes her hands frequently and avoids touching her face.
“We’re just as worried about getting this as everyone else,” she said Friday about the coronavirus. “We’re on high alert and taking precautions. Given we’re not in a super-concentrated area of the virus, I don’t think there’s an increased risk of us being in the community.”
Despite initial uncertainty about the new virus, PeaceHealth St. John officials and staff said in interviews last week that the two-month lag between Washington’s first reported case and the hospital’s first COVID patient on March 15 gave St. John time to prepare plans to keep patients and staff safe.
“I think everybody at first was a little nervous because there was so little verified information,” Diede said. “In medicine, we’re used to having things been researched. ... We’re adapting to recommendations as they have come out and come up with a plan. … Now we are more comfortable with what’s been going on and how we treat patients.”
St. John has treated 10 COVID-19 patients, including those seen in the emergency department and not admitted overnight, according to the hospital. As of Friday, the hospital had no cases.
“Even though we know worldwide there’s a pandemic, our experience here hasn’t been as dramatic as that,” said Sheila Lynam, St. John chief medical officer.
The caseload here has remained manageable in part because the community is following social distancing practices, said Richard Ferraro, director of nursing. The measures allow the hospital to handle the flow of all patients, he said.
“It’s been a team effort from the hospital and the community,” Ferraro said. “The staff have really rallied. ... We couldn’t be prouder of staff and their willingness to come in and face the unknown.”
St. John and other Washington hospitals have seen a decline in patients after Gov. Jay Inslee on March 19 halted non-urgent surgeries and procedures to conserve protective equipment. Although the emergency department is still open, it’s seen about a 30% decrease in patients, Diede said.
“We haven’t been overwhelmed, which gives us time and equipment to treat patients with extra care,” she said. “We never know if this is going to surge at some point, so we’re taking advantage of the lull in case things ramp up.”
However, Diede said there have been a few cases of people waiting too long to seek care at the hospital.
“For emergencies, we’re definitely open and have the equipment needed to protect people,” she said. “We encourage people not to delay coming in for care.”
Lynam said as the governor loosens some restrictions, the hospital will gradually open up to more procedures as is “safe and sensible.” She said St. John will likely start with seeing patients in extreme pain or with conditions that could progress and be further debilitating.
As the hospital takes these steps, it will keep an eye on the degree of infection in the community and back off if there are spikes to keep the spread down, Diede said.
“But at some point we have to open things up,” Diede said. “We just have to do it more gradually and mindfully.”
Diede said hospital staff are also are discussing how they will screen patients, including those without symptoms, for the virus.
The hospital has sectioned off an area of the waiting room and emergency department for patients with the virus or who are suspected to have the virus. Caregivers treating COVID-19 patients wear gowns, gloves, masks and goggles, Diede said.
The hospital has avoided personal protective equipment shortages reported at many hospitals and clinics, said Debbie Luttman, chief nursing officer. St. John had time to pre-plan and began conserving equipment before getting its first COVID-19 patient, she said.
Adequate supply of protective equipment has been a big concern among staff because of shortages reported elsewhere, Luttman said, so the hospital has worked to communicate closely with staff about where to access the equipment and how to use it.
Luttman said although hospital staff haven’t refused to work, the administration is making sure they are comfortable going into different units.
“We have such a heart for our community, everybody is concerned more for patients than themselves,” she said. “I think morale is good. When this first started, there was more uncertainty. But now we feel like we understand and can handle this.”
The hospital has also taken a “proactive approach” with its employee assistance program, Luttman said. The program, which can help staff with childcare, food assistance, spiritual and mental health, now provides virtual support groups and support from the hospital chaplains, she said.
Liz Cattin, community health network director, said the hospital also set up a miniature grocery section in the cafeteria so workers could buy staple items without having to visit the store after a long shift.
The hospital set up a voluntary labor pool for caregivers who are not busy to help staff screening stations at entrances, cross train in the emergency department and other work, said Lynam, chief medical officer.
On Thursday afternoon three of these employees were stationed in the hospital entrance on the first floor of the parking garage. Danielle McKee gave instructions to Bobbi Lafever, health information management specialist, who was checking in visitors and taking temperatures with Derek Gunderson, an operating room tech.
McKee usually works in the billing department, but after her other work slowed down, she became the point of contact for staff working the doors.
“It’s been different. I’ve met a lot of new faces,” she said. “It’s been really rewarding and I’ve been able to be a part of everyday changes.”
