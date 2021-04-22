After fireballs streaked across sky, space-junk sleuths got busy -- and hit the jackpot in Washington

The science got Ward to the general area, but he needed gossip to lead him further.

He asked around in one of the local hangouts — the Carquest auto parts store in Mattawa. Showing locals a photo of one such helium tank that fell in Brazil in 2014, he handed out his card to start building a network of potential informants.

Bingo. Minutes after he drove away, he got a text — with a photo — saying one had landed in a yard on the outskirts of the town of Beverly.

By the time Ward got there, the Grant County sheriff had already come and taken the tank away. The Sheriff's Office did not respond to questions about what was done with it.

Ward did find a 5-foot-long dent in the earth, 4 inches deep, where the tank had hit. A pickup was parked just 15 feet away.

The woman who lived there seemed unconcerned that this 200-pound tank might have hit her trailer home and worried only that her underground septic tank might be damaged. But their conversation was cut short, he said, when "her husband came unglued."