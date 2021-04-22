After fireballs streaked across sky, space-junk sleuths got busy -- and hit the jackpot in Washington

People across the Pacific Northwest were awed on the evening of March 25 by an otherworldly formation of fireballs that streaked across the heavens, causing a social media sensation. Astronomers promptly demystified it as debris from a falling SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Though such wayward rockets generally burn up in the atmosphere, this time substantial chunks fell to earth in Eastern Washington. At least one came uncomfortably close to hitting people.
Yet neither SpaceX nor the various federal agencies with some role in tracking space junk — the Federal Aviation Administration, NASA, and the U.S. Space Force — investigated what happened on the ground.
That was left to a self-motivated trio of sleuths who brought to the task a combination of sophisticated scientific ingenuity, a passion for space and an Indiana Jones-style appetite for adventure.
Software coder and American Meteor Society operations manager Mike Hankey used an app he developed to collect eyewitness reports and triangulate their location data. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologist Ken Howard analyzed data from weather radars.
Together they pinned down the flight path of the fiery space junk and the expected location of some fallen pieces. Then meteorite hunter Robert Ward provided the boots on the ground to go find them.
He tracked down where three 200-pound cylindrical tanks fell to Earth near a bend in the Columbia River east of Yakima. One landed 50 feet from a trailer home, where the owner pulled a shotgun on the stranger searching for space junk.
Heavier rocket pieces, traveling with more momentum, likely hit the ground much further east in the state, the trio believes.
Weather radar and software
Unlike SpaceX or the federal government, Howard, Hankey and Ward sprang into action.
Howard, 63, works for NOAA's Oklahoma-based National Severe Storms Laboratory. He analyzes the data from the nation's network of 160 Doppler weather radar stations, the same data that produces the animated weather forecast maps on local TV.
These radar receivers also are used to predict turbulent storms that could affect airplanes and to assess the spread of forest fires, forming "the critical backbone to this country's monitoring of weather and natural disasters," Howard said.
"And it just so happens that they also pick up birds, bugs, bats and objects falling from the sky," he added.
Hankey, 49, is a software entrepreneur working out of his home in Monkton, Maryland.
Working with the American Meteor Society, a nonprofit that promotes astronomical research, he developed a Web app that takes eyewitness reports of fireballs in the sky and cross-references them to pin down the trajectory of the object.
"We collect dozens, sometimes hundreds of reports from multiple people, and triangulate them and mathematically solve to get the location," he said. "We automated all that."
That's what Hankey did after the March 25 light show over Seattle and Portland, using 68 distinct eyewitness reports. Then Howard used that trajectory to look at the weather radar data on that precise path at that precise time.
Sure enough, blips on the radar tracks indicated pieces of the space debris falling away from the rocket as it disintegrated, and arcing southward due to the wind. Those included what looked like four pieces with similar radar signatures falling near the Columbia River.
Searching desert and farmland
Briefed by Hankey, with whom he collaborates regularly, Ward booked a flight from his home in Prescott, Arizona, and arrived in Yakima three days after the skyfall.
Following the trajectory map developed by Howard and Hankey, Ward drove from Yakima about 70 miles to an area just north of the Hanford Reach turn in the Columbia River.
The radar signatures suggested the objects that had fallen there were about the size of the cylindrical pressure tanks used in the Falcon 9 rocket propulsion system. These are filled with super-cold helium that is released to maintain pressure in the fuel tanks as their mix of oxygen and kerosene burns up.
The science got Ward to the general area, but he needed gossip to lead him further.
He asked around in one of the local hangouts — the Carquest auto parts store in Mattawa. Showing locals a photo of one such helium tank that fell in Brazil in 2014, he handed out his card to start building a network of potential informants.
Bingo. Minutes after he drove away, he got a text — with a photo — saying one had landed in a yard on the outskirts of the town of Beverly.
By the time Ward got there, the Grant County sheriff had already come and taken the tank away. The Sheriff's Office did not respond to questions about what was done with it.
Ward did find a 5-foot-long dent in the earth, 4 inches deep, where the tank had hit. A pickup was parked just 15 feet away.
The woman who lived there seemed unconcerned that this 200-pound tank might have hit her trailer home and worried only that her underground septic tank might be damaged. But their conversation was cut short, he said, when "her husband came unglued."
"I guess her husband was upset that people were on the property," Ward said. "He came out on the porch with a shotgun and told me to go back to my truck, and then in some very colorful language, to get in it and leave." Ward quickly complied.
The couple could not be reached. The Grant County Sheriff's Office in a tweet informed the media that "the property owner simply wants to be left alone."
In the following days Ward drove more than 100 miles northeast, and talked to people who had watched the fireball trail. Their accounts suggested to Ward that some heavier pieces might have fallen somewhere between the towns of Odessa and Reardan, in Lincoln County.
Denser parts such as engine cores may even have reached the mountains on the border between Montana and Canada.
Ward left his contact information with dozens of farmers and asked them to get in touch if they found anything.
Then he doubled back to the Beverly area. He knew the Falcon 9 carried four of those helium pressure tanks — all the same size, shape and weight so they were likely to have fallen not too far apart.
Within a day, driving around in remote locations, with binoculars "and a really good eye," he found two more. One had fallen in sage brush where the desert met some irrigated fields. Another was across the river inside the Army's Yakima training range, where he got permission to roam in an area open to the public.
The tanks come wrapped in carbon fiber composite that partly shredded during the violent reentry. "It's a very nasty material," said Ward. "It's basically like fiberglass times 20. It gets in your fingers and it's like ants biting you."