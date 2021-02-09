After COVID-19 delays, work on Link's new Wallace Neighborhood Center to begin

Renovation is set to begin next month on Youth and Family Link’s new Wallace Neighborhood Center after several months of delays.
Although COVID-19 set the project back, it also allowed Link and its partners to revamp plans for the new center to better serve the community, said Corie Dow-Kramer, executive director.
“More than changing the idea (of the center), it just reinforced why it’s important to have access close by,” she said. “We’re all really excited to spend more time in the neighborhood. Anything we’ve done in the Wallace Community has been so well received. It’s a really close-knit community, and it’s really fun it be a part of it.”
The organization purchased the house in the Wallace Elementary School area last year and is working with Longview contractor JH Kelly to renovate it into a neighborhood center with a state-funded Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) classroom.
Link is paying for the work with a $250,000 bequest from the late Kathryn Karlen “Kay” Kreel, a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington and a $650,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce.
Along with the renovation project, the pandemic halted much of the organization’s regular work, including free after-school programs, mentoring, child wellness programs and drug prevention. It’s also closed Link’s community gymnasium at its main building at 907 Douglas St. in Longview.
When the COVID-19 outbreak began, Dow-Kramer said Link needed to figure out what it could and couldn’t do and consider whether the new neighborhood center was still viable. Moving forward again took longer with people working from home, she said.
After looking at what the building needed to become a Head Start classroom and with the state grant in hand, Link decided to take the building down to the foundation rather than use the house’s original structure and layout, Dow-Kramer said.
The new design includes a classroom and huge lobby space as a multi-use room for community activities and events, as well as a full kitchen, Dow-Kramer said. A large sliding barn door will connect the classroom and multi-use room to open it up for larger activities, she said.
“We wanted to keep the design as something if in the future the opportunity is there, and if there’s a need for it, we can easily expand and add on to make the the building meet the needs of the community,” Dow-Kramer said.
Link is partnering with Lower Columbia School Gardens to start a garden at the center and plans to hold community classes on nutrition and cooking to address some of the food insecurity that community is experiencing, Dow-Kramer said.
The South Kelso location will allow families to participate in Link programs and activities without traveling to the organization’s Douglas Street building, Dow-Kramer said. It could also be a location for other service providers to distribute information or host events.
The pandemic has amplified the isolation of certain parts of the community, Dow-Kramer said. Last March, Link contacted its clients and found that many families don’t have their own transportation or reliable transportation, so getting groceries and other essentials was more difficult, she said.
“It really reinforced the need to have services easily accessible to people,” Dow-Kramer said.
Opening the ECEAP classroom will also bring preschool closer to home for Wallace neighborhood families, she said.
For over 30 years, Head Start had a classroom in the old Wallace Elementary School but the program had to move out in 2018 when the McCleary Act required smaller class sizes and the elementary school needed the space, said Mindy Leasure, director of Lower Columbia College Head Start, Early Head Start and ECEAP.
Head Start had a classroom at Catlin Elementary and served South Kelso residents by offering transportation to Barnes Elementary, but “families have been clear that we need to be back in their neighborhood,” Leasure said.
Link partnered with the Kelso School District and Head Start to apply for the state Department of Commerce grant, which is specific to early learning facilities.
“Having an early learning center or classroom within walking distance to an elementary school creates the best situation for families,” Leasure said. “We are thrilled to be back in the neighborhood serving Wallace preschoolers and families directly across the street from their elementary school.”
Dow-Kramer expects the Head Start staff to be in the new building by June to start registering people for the two fall classes. The organization’s community health advocates should also be able to use the space then to get information out to the neighborhood, she said.
“I want to emphasize what a great partnership it’s becoming,” Dow-Kramer said. “By time this is done, it’s really going to be a sign of what can be accomplished for the community when everybody works together.”