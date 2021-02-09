After COVID-19 delays, work on Link's new Wallace Neighborhood Center to begin

When the COVID-19 outbreak began, Dow-Kramer said Link needed to figure out what it could and couldn’t do and consider whether the new neighborhood center was still viable. Moving forward again took longer with people working from home, she said.

After looking at what the building needed to become a Head Start classroom and with the state grant in hand, Link decided to take the building down to the foundation rather than use the house’s original structure and layout, Dow-Kramer said.

The new design includes a classroom and huge lobby space as a multi-use room for community activities and events, as well as a full kitchen, Dow-Kramer said. A large sliding barn door will connect the classroom and multi-use room to open it up for larger activities, she said.

“We wanted to keep the design as something if in the future the opportunity is there, and if there’s a need for it, we can easily expand and add on to make the the building meet the needs of the community,” Dow-Kramer said.

Link is partnering with Lower Columbia School Gardens to start a garden at the center and plans to hold community classes on nutrition and cooking to address some of the food insecurity that community is experiencing, Dow-Kramer said.