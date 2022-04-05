After costly 2020 flood, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center builds up street defenses

Pam Kaleal-Broderius had been working at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for less than a week when the building flooded.

September 18, 2020, was a rainy Friday afternoon. Kaleal-Broderius started with the hospital the previous Monday as the construction project manager. At the eastern edge of Cowlitz County, the rain was welcomed to help contain the Big Hollow Fire.

The downpour began around 3:30 p.m. Roughly an inch of water dumped onto central Longview over the course of an hour. Water rushed down the slight slope in PeaceHealth's main parking lot and seeped through the first floor of the building. Kaleal-Broderius and the rest of the hospital staff began emptying more than 20 ground floor clinics and offices.

"We worked around the clock for four days to make sure all of those clinics were cleared out 100%," Kaleal-Broderius said.

The burst of flooding caused more than $4 million in damage to PeaceHealth St. John. In addition to repairing the water-damaged sections of the building, PeaceHealth leaders began working on changes to prevent similar flooding from happening in the future.

After finishing a phase of improvements to the hospital's main entrance and parking lot, PeaceHealth is working with the city of Longview to improve the stormwater drainage system along Delaware Street that was unable to cope with the downpour.

"This could be one of those once in 100 year events, and if we don't see it again that would be great. But do we really want to take that chance?" Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said.

PeaceHealth's reaction to the rain

The rain during the September storm was measured by two Department of Transportation weather gauges in Longview. The gauges showed between 0.7 inches and 1.2 inches of rain fell during the afternoon burst.

Jake Childs, vice president of operations for PeaceHealth St. John, was heavily involved with the hospital's response to the flooding. Childs said PeaceHealth replaced the carpeting, flooring and the bottom two feet of sheetrock walls from the building to get rid of any lingering pockets of water.

"Water leads to things like mold growth that, while bad in any setting, are really detrimental in a health care setting," Childs said. "Some of our areas spend the better part of a year getting rehabbed."

Despite the extent of the damage, Childs said the flooding had minimal direct impact on patients. The hospital's beds and intensive units are on higher floors of the building. Late on a Friday afternoon, during a lull in Cowlitz County's number of COVID-19 cases, contributed to a small number of visitors in the building.

The hospital contracted with the local engineering firm Gibbs & Olson to evaluate the flooding impacts and determine what changes could be made to prevent it from happening again. The engineers came back with two sets of potential improvements, one focused on hospital property and one on the city stormwater system.

The major on-site work has been completed by PeaceHealth. A temporary dike was built near the hospital's entrance from Delaware Street to level out the entrance into the hospital. Raised bumps in the parking lot will help divert water away from the main doors if the street begins to flood.

"People think we have speed bumps now, but those are water channeling bumps," Childs said.

As a final temporary measure, piles of sandbags are kept around the main entrance to keep water from flooding into the doors.

PeaceHealth staff said there is only so much benefit that will come without addressing the 12-inch diameter pipe that is the key drainage point for that section of Longview's stormwater system.

"We can do this work in our lot, but it's still feeding the water into the same-size pipe. And that will remain a weakness," Kaleal-Broderius said.

Who will pay for the next improvements?

The biggest obstacle in making the stormwater system improvements is determining how the $900,000 cost will be split between PeaceHealth and the city of Longview.

Childs said the section of the stormwater system affected PeaceHealth and the majority of the three blocks of homes and businesses between the hospital and Safeway.

"PeaceHealth is invested because it serves us but it's also a community benefit," Childs said.

Representatives from PeaceHealth and Gibbs & Olson met with the City Council in early March for a workshop introducing the project. Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash has given small groups of council members tours of the area around PeaceHealth over the past two weeks to show the existing changes and the sections of the street that would be affected.

The current Gibbs & Olson proposal is to install a 36-inch diameter storm pipe along a stretch of Delaware Street. Along with the new piping, crews would upgrade 15 catch basins along the curb of Delaware and renovate any ADA (American Disabilities Act) sidewalk ramps affected by the construction.

Hash estimated the changes would more than double the water flow rate in that area of town during storms.

Childs said if the project receives approval from the City Council, PeaceHealth hopes to start the replacement work by the end of the summer. The construction would not fully close Delaware Street and the emergency crew entrance on Douglas Street would not be affected.

