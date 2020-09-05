After a summer of uncertainty, local families ready to try remote school again

“Nothing else is going on. We’re not having lunch, we don’t have a TV show going in the background, we’re not going to take a break. We’re just going to do school at this time,” she said. “And setting that up made a huge difference.”

Hight’s other worries are the social development of her kids and childcare. She wants Lexi back in-person as soon as possible, but said it might be less disruptive for Lincoln and Sadie to finish out the year online.

On the other hand, Hight said she and her partner work in the restaurant business full-time. While they’ve arranged their schedules to have at least one parent home four days a week, there’s still a gap.

“Lexi, blessedly, is old enough to babysit. The hard part is going to be if we’re relying on Lexi for childcare some of the time then we also have to make sure that she has enough time for schoolwork. It’s going to be like a part-time job for her to watch the kids,” Hight said.

And while the kids will spend some time at Hight’s mother’s house like they normally do, she said she doesn’t want to ask her mom to handle schooling.