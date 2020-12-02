After 35 years and thousands of weddings, Gallery of Diamonds owner retires

After 35 years of sharing some of life’s brightest moments with customers of his Longview jewelry shop, Bob Crisman says the hardest part of his decision to retire is bidding those shoppers goodbye.
“I could write a pretty good book about it,” Crisman said Tuesday from behind the engagement ring display at the Gallery of Diamonds, 1610 15th Ave. “We’ve worked with some families for three generations. We get the best times of their lives. We get the weddings, the birthdays, the anniversaries.”
Dec. 31 will mark the last opportunity for Crisman and his staff of nine to add another tally to the thousands of celebrations they’ve sold jewelry for. Last month Crisman, 71, announced his plan to completely liquidate and close his shop, then retire.
He chose not to sell the business to another owner so he can “go out on top” with his own operations model in place, he said.
Crisman logged 40 years in the retail jewelry industry, including 35 years as his own boss. He opened the Gallery of Diamonds in 1985 in the Triangle Mall, which was still an indoor shopping center at that point.
About 20 years later, when the mall was renovated, he moved the shop to its present location across from Lower Columbia College.
“We were one of the last ones out of there when they tore it down,” Crisman said of the mall. “But we found a perfect spot here.”
Crisman’s wife, Celeste, joined him in the business about 30 years ago, she said. Together, the couple and their staff focus on giving customers a high level of “personalized attention.”
They get to know their shoppers’ taste in jewelry, and they place special orders to ensure buyers get what they want.
Kim Harrington, a St. Helens business owner who has shopped at the Gallery of Diamonds for more than three decades, said Chrisman often lets her into the store before it opens, so she has time to buy her items and still make it back to open her own shop on time.
“Here you are treated as a friend,” Harrington said. “They aren’t just here to make a dollar.”
She said she’s bought three or four rings to “upgrade” her original wedding band, all of which had to be specially ordered to fit her finger. And now she wears an infinity anniversary ring encircled in diamonds that Crisman helped her model specially.
“He even brought in his wife’s anniversary ring, so I could see what it could look like,” Harrington said.
The Crismans also emphasized the importance of giving back to the community. The store frequently donated money, time and in-kind gifts to local nonprofits, including Lower Columbia CAP and the Cowlitz Humane Society.
Gallery of Diamonds is a member of the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce, and Crisman served on the chamber board for six years until stepping down in 2019.
“They’ve always been huge supporters of the chamber and the community,” said Bill Marcum, president of the chamber of commerce. “There are a lot of organizations, from the Cowlitz Black Bears (baseball team) to the chamber and in between, that have seen contributions from them, financial or in-kind items that we could use … to generate revenue through a raffle or auction.”
Crisman estimates that he’s sold rings for thousands of weddings. That number balloons when he adds up anniversaries, birthdays, holidays and other celebrations.
He’s watched as trends in jewelry waxed and waned.
“In the ‘70s, I might buy 100 rings, and 98 would be yellow gold. Now it’s 98 white gold,” he said.
He’s also received his fair share of strange jewelry requests. In one nontraditional sale, a customer asked Crisman if he could put a diamond in his tooth — then proceeded to pop out his dentures to point out where he wanted it set. Crisman said he put in a jewel that was “something small, but something noticeable.”
Another customer found less success when he asked Celeste Chrisman to piece his horse’s ear. She laughed as she recounted politely turning down his offer.
In the recent months, Crisman has adjusted the Gallery of Diamonds operations to fit new rules and regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Display mirrors reflect images of masked shoppers trying on watches or necklaces. Bottles of hand sanitizer sit atop the ring cases.
“For the most part, our doors are locked, and we let them in accordingly,” Crisman said. “We try to keep our (occupancy) numbers to 20 or less.”
Bob Crisman said business owners face challenges every single day, but he and his staff are “blessed” to have overcome every obstacle thus far — including the pandemic. During a statewide shutdown of businesses, Crisman offered virtual shopping appointments and order pickup.
Since reopening for in-store sales in June, he said he has made record sales every month.
Still, Marcum said no local business has easily weathered the rollercoaster of new public health rules that make turning a profit more difficult. Crisman fought the battle to stay open despite COVID-19, and now he’s earned his moment to relax.
“This has been a really trying year for them. He has really, I think, tried to make it work. … I’m happy for him that he gets to retire,” Marcum said.
Leading up to Crisman’s last day on Dec. 31, the store will offer a going-out-of-business sale with items discounted 50% to 70% off, Crisman said.
Harrington said she and her husband stopped in “a couple of Sundays ago” to pick out what she expects to be the last piece she’ll purchase from the Crismans.
“My husband bought me a ring for Christmas. … When I look at it, I’ll think of Bob,” she said.
Marcum said he’s asked Crisman to keep an eye out for a special piece he can gift to his wife, too.
“On a personal note, I’m going to miss him because I buy about 90% of my gifts for my wife for anniversaries and birthdays at his location. He sold us our wedding set 10 years ago,” Marcum said. “I actually jokingly emailed him and said, ‘Where am I going to buy all my items for my wife from now on?’ He wrote back, ‘Sorry, buddy. It’s just time to go.’ ”
While they’ll miss the customers who have become close friends over the years, “the time has come” to step back from work, the Crismans said.
“The wife and I have a few more things to do while we are healthy,” including travel, volunteering and outdoor hobbies. Crisman said. “There’s a fish out there with my name on it.”
