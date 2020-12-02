After 35 years and thousands of weddings, Gallery of Diamonds owner retires

After 35 years of sharing some of life’s brightest moments with customers of his Longview jewelry shop, Bob Crisman says the hardest part of his decision to retire is bidding those shoppers goodbye.

“I could write a pretty good book about it,” Crisman said Tuesday from behind the engagement ring display at the Gallery of Diamonds, 1610 15th Ave. “We’ve worked with some families for three generations. We get the best times of their lives. We get the weddings, the birthdays, the anniversaries.”

Dec. 31 will mark the last opportunity for Crisman and his staff of nine to add another tally to the thousands of celebrations they’ve sold jewelry for. Last month Crisman, 71, announced his plan to completely liquidate and close his shop, then retire.

He chose not to sell the business to another owner so he can “go out on top” with his own operations model in place, he said.

Crisman logged 40 years in the retail jewelry industry, including 35 years as his own boss. He opened the Gallery of Diamonds in 1985 in the Triangle Mall, which was still an indoor shopping center at that point.

About 20 years later, when the mall was renovated, he moved the shop to its present location across from Lower Columbia College.