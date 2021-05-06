Advisory Council: Dredging needed to prevent Silver Lake from becoming a marsh

The study included several restoration recommendations, including plant control, waterfowl management, bottom screening, watershed management and septic tank controls, but stated dredging is the only long-term solution.

In 1992, about 83,000 grass carp were introduced to the lake for plant control, Gilkerson said. The carp controlled the milfoil but also ate all the beneficial vegetation, he said.

+4 Flourishing milfoil at Lake Sacajawea to face fishy foe soon A canoe trip across the north end of Lake Sacajawea sends recreators gliding atop what appears to be an underwater pine forest.

To reduce the number of grass carp, the advisory council helped push for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approval to fish them out, Gilkerson said.

“They’re still in there, there’s not many,” he said. “People that live along the lake they’ve told me they see fewer and fewer grass carp. So, I think eventually they’re going to be gone.”

Increased amounts of toxic algae have been found in the lake since the 2000s, including cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. The algae thrive in warm, nutrient dense water and can be harmful to people and animals.

The Silver Lake Flood Control District lowered the lake by three feet in 2018, attempting to flush and refill it with fresh water in the winter. Gilkerson said the lake took longer to refill than expected and the move didn’t have the effect they hoped.

Silver Lake to be lowered in attempt to improve water quality Silver Lake is empty of people, despite temperatures reaching the 90s over the last week. The water may look clean, but signs posted around th…

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}