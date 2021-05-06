Advisory Council: Dredging needed to prevent Silver Lake from becoming a marsh

CASTLE ROCK — Silver Lake, a popular bass fishing spot, is on track to become unsuitable for any fish populations of recreational or economic value, according to the Silver Lake Watershed Advisory Council.
“Put simply, the lake is dying,” said Silver Lake resident and Advisory Council member Del Gilkerson during a presentation to Cowlitz County commissioners. “Without intervention it will turn into a marsh.”
The 1,650-acre lake east of Castle Rock has unhealthy levels of nutrients that cause dense plant growth, animals deaths and toxic algae, according to the advisory council.
Representatives from the council pitched several solutions to county commissioners late last month but said partial dredging is the only long-term solution.
History
Silver Lake used to flood in the winter and flush in the summer, creating an exchange of freshwater, Gilkerson said.
In the 1970s, Outlet Creek was widened to give floodwater a place to go and a weir was built so the lake wouldn’t drain out. That decreased the exchange of freshwater, leaving the lake stagnant in the summer, he said.
A 1990 study found the lake is in an advanced stage of eutrophication, meaning excessive nutrients are causing dense plant growth and killing animals that rely on oxygen in the water as it becomes depleted.
The study included several restoration recommendations, including plant control, waterfowl management, bottom screening, watershed management and septic tank controls, but stated dredging is the only long-term solution.
In 1992, about 83,000 grass carp were introduced to the lake for plant control, Gilkerson said. The carp controlled the milfoil but also ate all the beneficial vegetation, he said.
To reduce the number of grass carp, the advisory council helped push for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approval to fish them out, Gilkerson said.
“They’re still in there, there’s not many,” he said. “People that live along the lake they’ve told me they see fewer and fewer grass carp. So, I think eventually they’re going to be gone.”
Increased amounts of toxic algae have been found in the lake since the 2000s, including cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. The algae thrive in warm, nutrient dense water and can be harmful to people and animals.
The Silver Lake Flood Control District lowered the lake by three feet in 2018, attempting to flush and refill it with fresh water in the winter. Gilkerson said the lake took longer to refill than expected and the move didn’t have the effect they hoped.
Water quality testing began in 2012 to try and pinpoint a source of nutrients entering the lake but was unsuccessful, Gilkerson said.
Using a state Department of Ecology grant, testing has continued and now includes two inlet streams, Hemlock and Sucker creeks.
According to data from 2016 to 2020, the lake’s phosphorus levels have increased each year.
“It’s getting worse every summer,” Gilkerson said.
Potential solutions
Apart from dredging, which is an expensive and long process, the Advisory Council and Flood Control District proposed several short-term solutions to help restore the lake.
The district could open the weir gate in the winter to provide some fresh water exchange, said Advisory Councilmember Heather Schoonover.
Schoonover said the council plans to educate residents about erosion control to prevent more phosphorus from entering the water.
Advisory Councilmember Gary Fredricks said the group also is looking into cleaning off material that gets left on lily pads that die in the winter and release phosphorus back into the water.
At some point the advisory council would like to partially dredge the lake to remove the nutrient-dense sediment from the bottom of the lake, Schoonover said.
Dredging also has several long-term benefits, including increasing fisheries habitat, more access to open water, long-term plant control and nutrient reduction, she said.
Partial dredging is likely to cost at least $500,000. The flood control district would pitch in some money and the council could probably get a grant for the project but the council would likely request some funding from the county, Schoonover said.
The first step in the potential dredging plan is sediment testing, Schoonover said. The commissioners recently re-approved the grant with Ecology to continue water and sediment testing.
After the presentation, the county commissioners said they support the advisory council’s work to improve the lake’s water quality.
“These are the kinds of projects, citizens are helping themselves in a positive way, where I’m happy to lend support,” Commissioner Arne Mortensen said.
Fredricks said any possible dredging is still a long way out but the council is “trying to set things up so if we get a chance to take the next step we can.”
“We’re trying to keep the lake clean,” he said. “The biggest concern is the algae blooms, what they do to the lake. Nobody wants to see those, especially because they are toxic. If we can get it under control, it’ll be better for everybody.”