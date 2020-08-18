Advanced Excavating Specialists awarded $1 million Tam O’Shanter Park project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kelso City Council awarded Advanced Excavating Specialists a $1 million contract for traffic and road improvements at Tam O’Shanter Park during its Tuesday meeting.

The council awarded a construction contract for Phase 2 of the Tam O’Shanter parking improvement project to Longview-based Advanced Excavating Specialists after it had the low bid. Project bids opened Friday and the city got three bids, all above the engineer’s estimate, according to City Engineer Michael Kardas. Advanced Excavating Specialists bid about $1 million, JH Kelly bid $1.3 million and Nutter Corporation bid just under $1.5 million. The city’s estimate was about $997,000.

This project is funded by a $1 million state appropriation and will increase parking, improve access and circulation, improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians and fix old roads and parking lots. However, Kardis said the city already used $30,000 of that money for an electrical design consultant, leaving $970,000 available for construction.

The city will fund about $116,000 of the project, the council decided, to make up the deficit without cutting any of the improvements.

Construction will begin in September. There may be temporary closures of roads and the parking lots, but there will always be access to the park, according to county documents.