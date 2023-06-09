Paranormal Cirque is bringing a unique combination of theater, circus and cabaret, only for mature audiences, to Longview.

The show runs June 15-19 with stage times at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday; 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday; and 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave.

Step under the Big Top and enter a parallel world filled with monstrous creatures showcasing their hidden talents in circus arts, according to a company press release. The carefully selected cast includes artists from around the world, showcasing awe-inspiring acts like the wheel of death, mesmerizing magic and more.

Visit www.paranormalcirque.com for more information. This show is restricted to audiences over 18, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian due to adult language and material.

Tickets can be purchased online at paranormalcirque.com/tickets or by phone at 941-704-8572. Text messages are OK.