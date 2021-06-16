Additional child care services to be offered by Community House on Broadway shelter as Longview licensed provider options dwindle

A Longview shelter is preparing to move its child care services to a separate, larger facility in August to make room for more children.

Community House on Broadway hired two additional full-time staff members last year to watch shelter residents’ children an average of 40 hours a week at no cost to residents.

Director Frank Morrison said the shelter has never had to watch children this much in its 33-year existence.

“We have grown because the need has grown,” he said.

Limited resources

Morrison said the increase in shelter child care coincided with the closure of numerous licensed child care centers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A consortium of local nonprofits called the Cowlitz Community Network released a report this month that found nearly 28% of licensed child care providers in the county temporarily closed in June 2020 during the pandemic. Three providers never reopened.

Even as daycares reopen, local capacity is nearly maxed out. As of May, only about 12% of available slots at licensed child care providers were open for a new child to join the daycare, according to the Cowlitz Community Network.