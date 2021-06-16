Additional child care services to be offered by Community House on Broadway shelter as Longview licensed provider options dwindle

A Longview shelter is preparing to move its child care services to a separate, larger facility in August to make room for more children.
Community House on Broadway hired two additional full-time staff members last year to watch shelter residents’ children an average of 40 hours a week at no cost to residents.
Director Frank Morrison said the shelter has never had to watch children this much in its 33-year existence.
“We have grown because the need has grown,” he said.
Limited resources
Morrison said the increase in shelter child care coincided with the closure of numerous licensed child care centers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A consortium of local nonprofits called the Cowlitz Community Network released a report this month that found nearly 28% of licensed child care providers in the county temporarily closed in June 2020 during the pandemic. Three providers never reopened.
Even as daycares reopen, local capacity is nearly maxed out. As of May, only about 12% of available slots at licensed child care providers were open for a new child to join the daycare, according to the Cowlitz Community Network.
As a result, more guardians are turning to grandparents or neighbors for assistance.
The consortium reports 58% of the 773 respondents — surveyed about their child care needs this spring — rely on unlicensed babysitters like grandparents or friends more than three days a week.
Others cannot find help at all. The network reports 17% of survey respondents said they cannot find needed child care.
Cowlitz Community Network Board Chair Michael O’Neill said the organization is brainstorming solutions, including possibly creating a network of unlicensed babysitters that can provide child care when other sources fall through.
Community House on Broadway is not a licensed child care provider, Morrison said, because the organization cannot afford to seek the designation. He said staff watch kids up to four consecutive hours at a time to stay below the threshold that would require a state license.
Activity center
Staff will transfer the shelter's child care services to the new 27,000-square-foot building in August.
Community House on Broadway's "sister company" CORE Health will open the downtown site as a youth activity center, Morrison said. Kids throughout the community can visit for games and milkshakes, as well receive behavioral health treatment.
CORE Health will serve toddlers through 19-year-olds at the Korten's building, located on Commerce Avenue. Part of the building includes the Longview Girl Scouts center.
Morrison said activities like ping pong and a climbing wall will be available for youth at the center where they will have a safe place to hang out and can also be treated for issues like substance abuse.
The daycare primarily will be for shelter residents, but Morrison said the public could drop kids off when visiting downtown businesses.
An open house for the center is scheduled Aug. 24 to coincide with a shelter fundraiser.
Community House on Broadway is a religious-based nonprofit that provides temporary housing for sober individuals and families in Longview.
Morrison said the shelter houses about 100 people at a time, and about 600 annually. The average stay is three months.