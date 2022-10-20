 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Additional burn ban extended through Friday morning for Cowlitz, neighboring counties

Smokey sunset

Smoke from the Kalama Fire fills the air as the sunsets on Yale Valley on Thursday, Oct. 13, in Yale. Wildfire smoke will cause poor air quality in the region through Friday morning, according to the Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency. 

 Katelyn Metzger

Continued wildfire smoke and "poor mixing conditions" prompted officials to extend a Stage 2 burn ban for Cowlitz, Clark and Lewis counties through Friday morning. 

The ban, which prohibits all outdoor burning and the use of fireplaces, woodstoves and inserts, was set to expire at noon Thursday. It's now in place until 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency. 

Residents with wood burning as their only source of heat are exempt from the ban and asked to burn as clean as possible, according to the agency. 

Air quality is expected to remain at "unhealthy for sensitive groups" or "unhealthy" levels through at least Friday morning, according to the agency. Pollution levels will likely spike in the evening and early morning before improving later on Friday, as rain arrives. 

Cowlitz County's seasonal burn ban remains in place until further notice. All land clearing, residential and silvicultural burning is prohibited until the ban is lifted. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

