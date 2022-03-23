Adding fencing around Longview softball fields sets off debate

A proposal to add security fencing around the Seventh Avenue softball fields has sparked debate about balancing public access and public safety for Longview's city parks.

The Longview Girls Softball Association is in charge of maintaining the fields through its usage agreement with the city. After dealing with increasing amounts of damage to the fields and makeshift campsites for homeless people over the past year, the group has put forward a plan to install fencing around the central hub of three fields and a concession stand.

That plan has led to clashes with Longview's Parks and Recreation Board. The board called two special meetings in March to talk through issues of fencing off a public park and a grant funding application for the project. In response, nearly a dozen softball boosters spoke in support of the project during the March 10 Longview City Council meeting.

"It's hard when someone is telling you that you’ve got to let everybody out here, but you have to foot the bill for whatever happens," said Chrissi Faulk, LGSA vice president.

The Longview City Council will officially weigh in on the project. A council workshop takes place Thursday afternoon to discuss park access and use with the board and local youth sports leagues. The final version of the fencing installation likely will eventually be up for a City Council vote.

City councilor Spencer Boudreau was the parks board chairman for two years. Now he is the City Council's representative to the board. Boudreau said he understands the concerns about field safety but feels the advisory board is being criticized too harshly for trying to keep the fields open.

"Their job is to make sure all residents have equal access, so that's what their questions about this have been about," Boudreau said.

Fencing to keep the homeless out

Devin Henthorn is a constant presence at the Seventh Avenue fields during the spring. As the president of the LGSA and an assistant softball coach at Mark Morris High School, Henthorn has spent many days cleaning up and repairing damage to the fields.

He said he has cleaned human urine and feces from around the fields more often over the last year. The Longview Police Department was called in early March after someone tried to break down the equipment shed door. Car oil was dumped in a trash can last week and leaked out onto the sidewalk.

The surveillance cameras the LGSA keeps at the park don't provide clear enough footage to identify faces, but Henthorn and Faulk say they show the culprits appear to be homeless. Softball coaches have caught people sleeping behind the equipment shed and under the overhang of the concession stand.

"It's a sad part of our times. But we've been dealing with it and dealing with it and we don't have another option to protect the fields," Henthorn said.

The proposal for the fields would add a total of 93 feet of chain link fence around fields 1, 2 and 3. Fencing would go between the concession stand and the edges of the nearby fields, as well as in the grass paths between the fields.

Fencing is common for other softball fields up and down the I-5 corridor. The Vancouver Girls Softball Association, which has a similar layout and an identical design for its central clubhouse, is locked up after hours.

"All the parks that I’ve talked to that have fencing, their problems have gone away," Henthorn said. "They just don’t deal with these issues anymore. If people can't have easy access they’re going to go somewhere else."

Fields 4 and 5, which are located farther back in the park, would remain fully open even when the main field area would be closed.

Parks board clearance delays project

By February the softball association had the Rotary Club and a local business on board to pay for the fence. Longview Parks Director Jennifer Wills gave tentative approval for the project.

LGSA applied for the city's annual Neighborhood Parks Grant to get additional financial support. The Parks and Recreation Board oversees the grant process and began raising questions about why the project had not originally been run by them.

The board voted to support a modified version of the fencing that would include extra gates, during a March 7 special meeting. At the same meeting, the board passed a recommendation that city-owned sports fields remain unlocked at all times.

During a second special meeting March 16, the board voted not to approve the fence for the Neighborhood Parks Grant. The issues raised during that vote largely were about the timing of the project and whether the City Council would support the fencing idea at its upcoming workshop.

Boudreau said he supports the idea of adding fencing to the fields. He has bigger questions about when it would be locked and who would be in charge of managing access, which he feels shouldn't be solely up to the softball league.

"Public access should not be having to call ahead to get it unlocked or make a reservation. It can be locked from dusk until dawn, then opened in the morning," Boudreau said.

Whatever gets approved for fencing likely will not come through before the start of the season. The opening ceremony for the girls softball season is April 16 and the regular season begins two days later.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.