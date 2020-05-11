'Acquire' superfan aims to claim his own board game domain

He played a round with an unlucky set of tiles and didn’t have much fun. So he came up with a few changes that gave players more options to trade stocks, made it easier for new players and added realism.

Solon kept tinkering, and his changes eventually became “Lloyd’s Rules of Acquire,” a handbook that Solon said has sold thousands of copies since his sister convinced him to start selling it in 2006. He even began scavenging extra copies of the game and printing replicas of the paper money to sell replacement pieces for fans.

Why the passion for the franchise? In large part, Solon is dissatisfied with how corporate America “screwed up Sid Sackson’s original concept.” Recent versions of the game have had uninspired design or cheap construction, he said.

Solon acknowledges the poetic irony in all of this: He’s sparring with corporate America over the soul of a game about corporate acquisitions.

Solon dreamed up his own super-charged version of the game called “MEGAcquire” in the 1980s. But it wasn’t until 2010 that, at the prompting of his brother, he got serious about designing and selling the game, featuring a bigger board with hexagons instead of squares and more complicated gameplay.