Winter storm warning in effect through Friday afternoon, as power outages, slick roads cover Cowlitz County

The winter storm blowing through the Pacific Northwest, dropping a foot of snow in Seattle and closing expressways, is now heading towards the mountain and Great Plains states.

A blistering winter storm has caused power outages, a mudslide and minor injuries by Friday morning in Cowlitz County. 

A local winter storm warning is in effect through 4 p.m., and the National Weather Service forecasts a chance of rain or freezing rain before 3 p.m. and additional ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch.

Upwards of a thousand customers in the small unincorporated towns of Yale, Cougar and Woodland Park have been without power since around 1 a.m. 

Alice Deitz, spokesperson for the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, said crews are working to restore power but waited until daylight to avoid the harsh road conditions brought on by ice.

Cowlitz County PUD expects power to be restored by around 3 p.m., and its website says multiple trees are down in the areas where power is out.

Washington Department of Transportation spokesperson Tamara Greenwell said crews in Cowlitz County are working to clear a rock and mudslide on state Route 503 at milepost 42 between North-South Dubois Road and Merwin Village Road. 

Mudslide on state route 503.

Mudslide on state route 503, east of Woodland. 

Crews are also working to clean up downed power lines on state Route 503 in both directions at milepost 34 near Speelyai Bay Road and Lake Merwin.

WSDOT announced on its Twitter page that the Astoria Megler Bridge is closed due to weather conditions. 

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue have responded to weather-related incidents, primarily minor injuries like slips and twisted ankles, and at least three car crashes on the freeway, but it's unknown if they were weather-related or caused by human error, said Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Bryan Ditterick.

If people have to travel, the National Weather Service suggests keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in vehicles in case of an emergency. 

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said officers are directing those who are experiencing homelessness to the warming shelter at the First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard.

