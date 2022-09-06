Wildfire in northeast Gifford Pinchot grows; Oregon fires prompt evacuations

PACKWOOD — A wildfire in the north end of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest grew over the weekend to about 80 acres, prompting the Forest Service to issue closures in the area.

The Goat Rocks fire, about 7 miles northeast of Packwood, was first found on Aug. 9 and is thought to be caused by lightning, according to the Forest Service.

Initially, a crew of six firefighters rappelled from helicopters to the area and worked to contain the fire with help of helicopter water drops, according to the agency. Crews worked about 60% of the fire and the remaining 40% in steep, rocky terrain has been unsafe for firefighters.

Crews had checked the fire daily and seen minimal growth and little smoke until late last week.

On Friday, a red flag warning and unstable weather significantly increased the active fire spread into the headwaters of Dam and Lava creeks. Officials closed Forest Road 4600, all connected spurs and trail No. 65 leading to Bluff Lake to help keep the public safe, according to the Forest Service.

High humidity and cloud cover slowed the fire’s spread on Saturday and officials expect moderate fire behavior over the next few days because of greater moisture recovery at night and cloud cover early in the day. But hot and dry weather this week could result in additional fire growth.

Smoke from the fire remains highly visible from State Highway 12 and Packwood. The Forest Service asks the public to not park their vehicles in a moving lane of traffic to observe the fire.

“Currently, the greatest risk to the public is distracted drivers stopping to observe the fire,” the agency stated.

Oregon wildfires

In Oregon, crews fighting blazes in the northeast and southwest corners are bracing for an increase in fire activity with hot, dry, windy weather this week.

The Double Creek Fire, in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest along the Idaho border, grew tenfold in size on Saturday, from 6 square miles to nearly 60 square miles by Sunday morning, the Associated Press reported. In response, Gov. Kate Brown issued a declaration allowing the state fire marshal to take command and send other agency resources to help local firefighters.

Two additional task forces arrived at the fire on Monday, increasing the total number of firefighters to 401. Fire officials hope the boost in manpower and favorable weather conditions over the holiday weekend will help them get the blaze under control.

Sunday and Monday “were really good windows of opportunity as we saw lower temperatures,” said Brian Richardson, a spokesperson for the Oregon State Fire Marshal. “Winds were a lot more calm than what we had seen, especially on Saturday when we saw the significant expansion of the fire.”

The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a “Go Now” evacuation alert for the town of Imnaha and south to Freezeout Road, about 20 miles. Authorities have warned other nearby areas to be ready for a possible evacuation. Task forces are focusing on protecting lives and structures around Imnaha.

The fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 30, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

In southwestern Oregon, firefighters have made headway on the Rum Creek Fire, which was 30 square miles as of Monday, increasing its containment from 12% to 34% through the weekend. But they are bracing for hotter temperatures, drier conditions and gusty winds on Tuesday.

“That could create the weather conditions for very active fire behavior,” said Marcus Kauffman, spokesperson with the Oregon Department of Forestry. Firefighters are “trying to get the perimeter of the fire as buttoned up as possible,” he said.

The fire, also sparked by lighting, is burning about 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Six structures, including two homes, had burned as of Monday. Officials in Josephine County have issued evacuation warnings for certain areas.