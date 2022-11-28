 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildfire burns 25 acres in Toutle

Fire truck

TOUTLE — A fire located in an unincorporated area of Cowlitz County has scorched 25 acres — about the size of Chicago's Millennium Park— of forest land north of the North Fork Toutle River, east of Toutle. 

The Pullen Creek Fire is just off the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway near the rustic Eco Park Resort and has been going for about a week.

According to the Fire Weather & Avalanche Center, the Pullen Creek Fire is currently active, and the fire was noticed just before 5 p.m., Nov. 18.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the blaze, and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said they have not sent any personnel or resources to the area at this time.

