KALAMA — Cowlitz County deputies rescued a Vancouver man and his dog in a remote area of the Kalama River Sunday afternoon.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were dispatched at 12:52 p.m. to a ledge above the Kalama River near Fallert Road after receiving a report of a man stranded while looking for his missing dog.

Deputies James Doyle and Landen Jones located Nathan J. Mueller, 44, of Vancouver, in an area described as “heavily timbered” above a cliff over the Kalama River.

Mueller and his dog were situated on a ridge with nearly a 100-to-150-foot drop to the ground below. Brightbill said the landscape made the rescue efforts more difficult as the two deputies had to navigate through steep terrain and slick mud.

With military and rappelling backgrounds, the two deputies gathered medical supplies and prepared themselves to assist Mueller and his dog.

Doyle rappelled down to Mueller and his dog. At the same time, Jones belayed, a common technique for mountain climbers to provide security to the climber as they rappel.

After meeting up with Mueller, Doyle created a makeshift harness for Mueller’s dog.

Sometime after repelling down, a Clark County Fire Rope Rescue Team member and Cowlitz County Fire District 5 arrived at the scene and provided further assistance.

Cowlitz County Fire District 5 Fire Chief Sammy Brown told The Daily News his personnel helped the stranded man walk back up the hill to safer ground.

The first responders were able to retrieve Mueller and his “uncooperative dog,” despite some “near falls,” according to the sheriff’s office.