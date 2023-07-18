A large commercial fire was reported at Nippon Dynawave Packaging off Industrial Way Tuesday evening in Longview.

No injuries have been reported and as of 10 p.m. officials said the fire was contained to the paper mill property.

Longview Fire Marshall Jon Dunaway said people in the area should stay in their homes and shelter in place.

At around 8 p.m., Industrial Way from Oregon Way to Washington Way was reported to be closed for emergency traffic only, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management.

The Department of Natural Resources was sending a helicopter to help suppress the fire, the Department of Emergency Management reported at the same time.

Cowlitz 911 was notified of the fire at 1701 Industrial Way in Longview at about 6:40 p.m., according to the emergency response app PulsePoint.

The fire is near Weyerhaeuser's gate 4 and Oregon and Industrial ways.

Longview police reported around 8 p.m. fire personnel from across Cowlitz County were working on the blaze that created heavy smoke in the area.

Officials ask drones not be flown within 2 miles of the fire because they will prevent helicopters from approaching the blaze.

