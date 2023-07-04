Electricity has been restored after over a thousand Woodland residents were affected by a power outage caused by a single squirrel early Tuesday morning, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Chief John Nohr.

The Cowlitz County PUD outage map reported that 1,125 residents were without electricity at one point.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Engine 29 Capt. Kenny Bjur told The Daily News crews responded at roughly 7:10 a.m.

Alex Dietz, spokesperson of the Cowlitz County PUD, said the outage was restored at 8:55 a.m.

Bjur said the lone rodent "pretty much (affected) the whole city."