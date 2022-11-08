UPDATE: Semitruck topples after crash on I-5 on-ramp in Kelso, blocks traffic for hours

A traffic collision involving a semitruck caused gridlock on the freeway in Kelso Tuesday morning and blocked traffic on the on-ramp from state Route 432 to Northbound I-5 for more than six hours. Around 5 p.m., officials reported the collision was cleared near exit 36.
The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash at 10:37 a.m., and then at about 4:45 p.m. said the semitruck, which had toppled to its side, had been removed from the freeway.
UPDATE: Here's a look at the overturned semi that has the on-ramp from SR432 to NB I-5, CLOSED. Travelers are being detoured to use the SR432 roundabout at Kelso Drive to enter onto NB I-5. Expect delays & use caution through the area. pic.twitter.com/6CckwB4wXX— WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) November 8, 2022
While the road was blocked, drivers were asked to use the state Route 432 roundabout at Kelso Drive to enter northbound I-5.
Officials have yet to provide information on the medical status of the travelers involved in the crash.
A spokesperson for WSDOT said the semitruck was hauling "heavy rolls of paper" at the time of the crash.