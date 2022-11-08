 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Semitruck topples after crash on I-5 on-ramp in Kelso, blocks traffic for hours

Semitruck topples after crash

A semitruck lays on its side around 1 p.m. Tuesday on an on-ramp to Interstate 5 in Kelso. 

 WSDOT, Contributed

A traffic collision involving a semitruck caused gridlock on the freeway in Kelso Tuesday morning and blocked traffic on the on-ramp from state Route 432 to Northbound I-5 for more than six hours. Around 5 p.m., officials reported the collision was cleared near exit 36. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash at 10:37 a.m., and then at about 4:45 p.m. said the semitruck, which had toppled to its side, had been removed from the freeway.

While the road was blocked, drivers were asked to use the state Route 432 roundabout at Kelso Drive to enter northbound I-5.

Officials have yet to provide information on the medical status of the travelers involved in the crash.  

A spokesperson for WSDOT said the semitruck was hauling "heavy rolls of paper" at the time of the crash. 

