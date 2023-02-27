CASTLE ROCK — A fire broke out early Saturday at a long-standing restaurant located behind the McDonald’s off Interstate 5 in Castle Rock.

The fire at Peper’s 49er Restaurant caused an estimated loss of a million dollars’ worth of damage, reports Cowlitz County Fire District 6 in Castle Rock.

The department reports fire crews arrived just after midnight at 916 Walsh Ave. NE to “heavy smoke and flames coming from the back kitchen area.” Crews report they were able to contain the blaze to that space.

Personnel from Cowlitz County Fire District 3 and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the scene to provide additional support.

The Castle Rock department says the cause of the fire is under investigation and no one was injured due to the blaze.

Peper’s 49er’s Facebook page shared an image of the fire Saturday with a comment that read, “We are heartbroken.” The owners declined to talk to The Daily News at this time.

The restaurant’s website says the business is closed due to the structure fire, and the Peper family opened the eatery on Sept. 25, 1981 — more than four decades ago.

