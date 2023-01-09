UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Cowlitz County

Over 3,000 customers Monday morning were without electricity across Cowlitz County as high winds caused multiple power outages.

By 4:30 p.m., roughly 228 residents were still without power, according to the Cowlitz Public Utility District 1's power outage map. Power was expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m., or sooner.

Monday morning power outages spanned across the county, with nearly 970 customers within the Kelso-Longview area without power. A sizable 1,051 customers near Kalama dealt with the morning cold without any electricity, according to a power outage map from Cowlitz Public Utility District 1.

More than 300 Woodland residents were also dealing with power outages.

Alice Dietz, spokesperson for Cowlitz Public Utility District 1, told The Daily News that crews had been dispatched to the 11 separate outages Monday morning.

Lower Rose Valley Road near Kelso also closed early Monday reportedly due to damaged overhead power lines blocking the road, according to Cowlitz County Public Works. Crews reported around 4:30 p.m. that the road may be reopened by 6:30 p.m. Monday. The department recommended using Fish Pond Road as a bypass until repairs are made.

The department also announced PUD crews were clearing Blauser Road Monday afternoon, but traffic could still go through.

The National Weather Service forecasted south and southeast winds from 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, throughout Monday in Cowlitz County. Meteorologists call for rain through Friday, but no additional windy conditions.