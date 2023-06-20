RAINIER — A person died in a two-vehicle crash that closed all lanes on U.S Route 30 about 6 miles east of Rainier early Tuesday.

The accident was reported by officials around 6:30 a.m. and occurred near milepost 41.

Capt. Kyle Kennedy of the Oregon State Police said a press release about the crash will be issued Wednesday.

Before the crash was cleared, the Oregon Department of Transportation advised drivers that a detour was being constructed to allow the crash to be cleared and reconstructed.

At the time, ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton told The Daily News he could not confirm if any injuries resulted in the crash but that a crash reconstruction is "only done in the most serious circumstances."