Public fire crews started pulling back from the contained Longview paper mill fire Friday as contractors took over extinguishing the smoldering wood chips that caught fire late Tuesday.

Crews were continuing to pull wood chip piles apart at Nippon Dynawave Packaging with bulldozers to douse the flames, according to a Friday Longview Fire Department press release. They also plan to remove a fire-damaged conveyor that is preventing access to the wood chips.

Longview Fire Department personnel spent the third straight night Thursday working on putting out the blaze that was reported at 6:40 p.m. at 1701 Industrial Way near the entrance on the Longview side of the Lewis and Clark Bridge and Oregon and Industrial ways.

Longview Fire Marshall Jon Dunaway said this is the largest fire he has seen in his four years in the position, but could not estimate the size.

Dunaway said Friday Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were directing Nippon staff and contractors, who are now the only boots on the ground. He said a Longview Fire Battalion Chief was the only staff member on site Friday.

Helicopters dumped 2,500-gallon buckets of water on the site Wednesday and Thursday and as many as 45 fire personnel were at the site at one time Tuesday. Responding agencies included Cowlitz Fire District 5, Cowlitz County Fire District 3, Cowlitz County Fire District 6, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, and Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Crews planned Friday to remove parts of the fire-damaged conveyor systems that move wood chips to manufacturing buildings. The equipment could fall on people working below and removal would also allow easier access to the smoldering piles, the press release states.

Dunaway likened the blaze to a wildfire and said as the fire produces less heat, the smoke stays closer to the ground and is diluted.

Southwest Clean Air Agency reported air quality in Longview was "good" throughout the fire, despite a strong haze and smell of smoke that blanketed the city Thursday. An air advisory issued Wednesday through Friday for Cowlitz and Clark counties was lifted Thursday when conditions improved.

Air quality in Vancouver and Portland dropped to unhealthy levels overnight Tuesday because of the fire's smoke.

Dunaway said a firefighter from Cowlitz County Fire District 3 based in Toutle displayed symptoms of heat stress while combating the fire on Tuesday. The firefighter was attended to in an onsite ambulance, taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for further treatment, and later discharged. No worker nor another firefighter suffered an injury.

Nippon Director of Support Services Brian Wood said chip operations would remain down while the fire was active, while other parts of the plant are still operating. He said Wednesday nearby NORPAC changed its shipping schedule due to the fire.

