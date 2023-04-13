The Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Longview to Rainier reopened Thursday morning after emergency overnight repairs were completed, allowing traffic to flow smoothly again.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the reopening of the Lewis and Clark Bridge to all traffic on Twitter just before 6 a.m., but that more scheduled work will occur overnight.

The Rainier School District reports classes will start two hours late Thursday out of precaution to deal with possible delays.

WSDOT announced at 6 p.m. Wednesday the bridge was closed for 24 to 48 hours because maintenance crews discovered a "fractured floor beam" in the afternoon while performing preliminary work for a finger joint replacement project coming later in the summer.

In a press release, the Department of Transportation reports the emergency work is complete, as crews "used 24 four-inch-long bolts to attach six steel plates to stabilize the damaged floor beam."

Authorities stopped traffic in both directions Wednesday, only allowing emergency crews, emergency vehicles and law enforcement access to the bridge during its roughly 12-hour closure.

The Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that a ferry, located in Cathlamet, was "running continuously" for travelers due to the Lewis and Clark Bridge's closure.

Drivers were advised to take alternative routes, like the Astoria-Megler Bridge that connects Astoria and Point Ellice near Megler, Washington, or the Interstate 5 freeway to gain entry to the region. The Lewis and Clark bridge remained open for pedestrians.

A scheduled single-lane closure as part of the joint replacement project ran from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, and another single-lane closure is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Wednesday's emergency repairs were not related to the joint replacement work, which is expected to close the bridge for up to six days in the summer. Dates for the joint replacement and the future closure have not been finalized, according to WSDOT.