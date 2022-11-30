 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Landslide causes road closures on US Highway 30

Landslide causes road closures on US Highway 30

A semitruck is seen near the landslide near Clatskanie. 

 Oregon Department of Transportation, Contributed

CLATSKANIE — According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, a landslide has caused road closures on U.S. Highway 30 just west of the rural town of Clatskanie and roughly 20 miles east of Astoria.

The landslide affected all lanes near milepost 74. 

A home in Bellevue is one of two homes ruined because of landslides in January 2022. 

ODOT first noticed the landslide at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, and there is no timeframe at which crews would clear the rubble because the landslide is still considered active, said the Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson David House.

House stated, "most certainly," recent rainfall and high winds possibly triggered the landslide, causing debris made of earth and tree limbs to fall on the road. 

House also told The Daily News that ODOT might have more information tomorrow about when the highway would reopen, whether the road sustained any damage from the landslide or if crews must install protective barriers.

The Oregon Department of Transportation advises drivers to use alternative routes such as U.S. Route 26 or Oregon state Routes 47 and 202.

An ODT photo shows a semitruck near the pile of rubble, but state police could not be reached to explain what happened to the truck or the driver's condition. 

