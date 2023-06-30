A female inmate is receiving medical attention after jumping from a moving vehicle Thursday afternoon near the Wye at Tennant Way and northbound Interstate 5 near Kelso.

According to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Matt Beaulaurier, the woman was being transferred from Clark County to Wahkiakum County.

Wahkiakum County Undersheriff Gary Howell said the woman, who was wearing restraints, exited through a partially open window of a Ford F-150 truck driven by a Wahkiakum County corrections officer.

Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Will Finn also told The Daily News the woman jumped from a vehicle driven by a Wahkiakum County employee.

Howell said the woman was picked up on a warrant in Clark County for a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge.

Beaulaurier said the woman's injuries were traumatic, and she was transported by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue to St. John Medical Center in Longview.

One ambulance, a fire engine from Cowlitz 2, plus another fire engine from Longview Fire responded to the incident, he added.

Her medical status is unknown at this time.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include details on incident.