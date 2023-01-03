UPDATE: Holcomb Road reopens after log truck rollover Tuesday morning

A log truck rollover closed Holcomb Road north of Kelso Tuesday morning, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.
The road was closed in the 1500 block from around 7:30 a.m. to about 11:20 a.m.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
