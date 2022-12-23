UPDATE: Freezing rain advisory in effect through Saturday afternoon in Cowlitz County

A blistering winter storm caused power outages, a mudslide and minor injuries by Friday morning in Cowlitz County.

A local winter storm warning was in effect through 4 p.m. Friday, due to chance of rain or freezing rain before 3 p.m. and additional ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch.

The National Weather Service later issued a local winter weather advisory for freezing rain through 2 p.m. Saturday, forecasting another tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate.

Upwards of a thousand customers in the small unincorporated towns of Yale, Cougar and Woodland Park were without power from about 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Alice Dietz, spokesperson for the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, said crews had to wait until daylight to work to restore power to avoid the harsh road conditions brought on by ice. The Cowlitz County PUD website says multiple trees were down in the areas where power was out.

Washington Department of Transportation spokesperson Tamara Greenwell said crews in Cowlitz County were working to clear a rock and mudslide early Friday on state Route 503 at milepost 42 between North-South Dubois Road and Merwin Village Road. The road was cleared by around 2 p.m.

Crews also worked to clean up downed power lines on state Route 503 in both directions at milepost 34 near Speelyai Bay Road and Lake Merwin, and they were cleared by the afternoon.

WSDOT announced on its Twitter page Friday morning that the Astoria Megler Bridge was closed due to weather conditions, but opened by the afternoon.

News! 🚨 The Astoria-Megler Bridge is now open. Please drive carefully, prepare to take your time and keep an eye out for any plows so you can give them plenty of space to do their work! https://t.co/ub4eZkn6nb — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) December 23, 2022

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to weather-related incidents, primarily minor injuries like slips and twisted ankles, and at least three car crashes on the freeway early Friday, but it's unknown if they were weather-related or caused by human error, said Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Bryan Ditterick.

Rivercities Transit suspended service Friday afternoon, stopping routes after the 2 p.m. run. If people have to travel, the National Weather Service suggests keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in vehicles in case of an emergency.

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said officers were directing those who are experiencing homelessness to the warming shelter at the First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard.