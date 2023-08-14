Crews from the Longview Fire Department responded to a fire Monday evening at Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility.

The incident was closed at 6:23 p.m., according to the Cowlitz 911 on the emergency app PulsePoint.

Longview Fire Marshall Jon Dunaway told The Daily News at about 5 p.m. that crews recently arrived at the facility at 3401 Industrial Way to combat a “working fire" at the Longview paper mill, where a large, multi-day fire, occurred last month and caused air pollution as far as Portland.

Brian Wood, spokesperson for Nippon Dynawave Packaging, said at around 5 p.m. that it's too early to comment on the incident as firefighters were attacking the fire.

Expected high temperatures produced conditions for rapid fire spread, according to the National Weather Service, and a red flag warning was in effect through Monday evening in Cowlitz and Skamania counties due forecasts of gusty winds and low relative humidity.

Temperatures reached 102 degrees by 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service. It was still 100 degrees at 6:40 p.m.

Cowlitz County’s season burn ban started July 4 through at least Sept. 30. That means, outdoor burning, including brush and yard debris piles, land clearing, and silvicultural burning is prohibited.

While recreational burning is allowed, officials suggest using caution during the red flag warning and beyond, especially around grassy areas.