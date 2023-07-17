No emergencies were reported late Sunday or early Monday as officials on the Oregon side of the Lewis and Clark Bridge prepared to airlift patients in critical condition during the bridge’s complete closure.

Washington State Department of Transportation reported ambulances, pedestrians and bicyclists could not cross the bridge that spans Rainier and Longview from 10 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Monday.

Columbia Fire and Rescue Division Chief of EMS Jerry Cole said no one was airlifted during that time period.

Starting at 8 p.m. Sunday the Lewis and Clark Bridge closed for up to eight days while crews replace two bridge expansion joints and a fractured floor beam, closing vehicle traffic. WSDOT spokesperson Kelly Hanahan said the contractor is bound to complete the work by 8 p.m. July 24, but repairs could wrap up sooner.

She said the biggest variable is how often emergency crews will need to cross the bridge, which would cause construction work to stop and potentially disturb the drying concrete.

Crews worked from Sunday night to Monday morning to install new floor beam under the bridge. The installation left a stretch of roadway open Monday while the area around the beam was prepared for concrete to be poured and new finger joints to be laid in.

During the complete closure, people requiring emergency medical attention on the Oregon side of the bridge were planned to be transported by Life Flight, Cole said Sunday. The former Trojan Nuclear Power Plant parking lot on Highway 30 was set as a landing zone for Life Flight aircraft.

Those deemed non-critical were planned to be driven to either Portland or Astoria for medical care, Cole said.

Now ambulances can cross the bridge to the closest hospital, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. Pedestrians and cyclists can also cross.

Detours

During the entire closure, drivers have two road detour options: The Astoria-Megler Bridge between Megler and Astoria, which is 54 miles from Rainier, or the Interstate 5 Bridge between Vancouver and Portland, which is 57 miles from Rainier. Detour routes can add up to two and a half hours of travel time, reports WSDOT.

People with important medical appointments will receive what Cole called a “front-of-the line pass” to board the Wahkiakum County Ferry, also known as the Ferry Oscar B, that runs between Puget Island, Washington near Cathlamet and Westport, Oregon.

WSDOT reports the ferry will run twice an hour, 24 hours a day, while the bridge is closed. The ferry has limited capacity and officials ask the vessel be reserved for urgent matters that do not require an ambulance. A priority lane will be set up for travelers with non-emergency medical needs, first responders and healthcare workers. Priority ferry travelers should bring a badge or documentation of their medical appointment.

All other travelers should prepare for long lines and hours wait times, WSDOT reports.

Hanahan said WSDOT has an agreement with the ferry — which transports walk-ons, bicyclists and vehicles — to cover all fees during the bridge closure.

Hospital, other fire departments

The St. John Medical Center emergency room has also agreed to “fast-track our patients,” Cole added.

Debra Carnes, senior director of marketing and communication for PeaceHealth, said the hospital is ready for such emergencies but did not know the exact timeline of when the bridge would close to emergency vehicles.

“We were told somewhere along the eight days it would close even to EMS, but I was not aware it was the first 10 hours,” Carnes said Sunday.

Carnes said the medical center does “planning all the time” for emergencies, such as road closures to mudslides.

“I think we’re fully prepared for this,” she said.

Clatskanie Fire Chief Steve Sharek said the department increased staffing during the bridge closure, though they were not able to get funding from Washington or Oregon lawmakers to do so.

Even though there has been a lot of planning regarding the closure, Cole said timelines could change.

“It is construction,” he said. “So, once they get in there, things could change, and we realize that.”

Editor’s note: The Daily News reporter Brennen Kauffman contributed to this article.