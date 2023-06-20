RAINIER — A crash that closed all lanes on U.S Route 30 about six miles east of Rainier has been cleared as of 10 a.m.

The accident was reported by officials around 6:30 a.m. and occurred near milepost 41. The Oregon Department of Transportation advised drivers that a detour was being constructed to allow the crash to be cleared and reconstructed.

ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton told The Daily News that he could not confirm if any injuries resulted in the crash but that a crash reconstruction is "only done in the most serious circumstances."