Crews estimate they will continue to battle last night's large commercial fire at an Industrial Way paper mill throughout Wednesday in Longview.

Wood chip piles are fueling the blaze at Nippon Dynawave Packaging at 1701 Industrial Way near the entrance on the Longview side of the Lewis and Clark Bridge and Weyerhaeuser's gate 4 near Oregon and Industrial ways.

A large plume of smoke could still be seen Wednesday morning.

No injuries have been reported and officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Cowlitz 911 was notified of the fire at about 6:40 p.m., according to the emergency response app PulsePoint.

Longview Fire Marshall Jon Dunaway said this is the largest fire he has seen in his four years in the position, but could not estimate the size. He said eight apparatuses were on site and up to 45 fire personnel were at the scene at one point Tuesday night.

He likened the smoke to a wildfire and urged people nearby to either leave the area or close their windows and doors and shelter in place.

Crews, including from the Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, worked over night to fight the blaze that Dunaway said damaged equipment including conveyors that take wood chips to the paper and pulp plant. Crews have to dig through wood piles to apply water, he said.

A helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources did not arrive as of Wednesday morning, though the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management reported Tuesday night one was on the way.

Dunaway said helicopters were expected to help fight the fire Wednesday. When helicopters arrive, crews will likely back off the blaze. The helicopters and Nippon crews, who have equipment like water tenders, may relieve the municipality fire departments, he said.

Last night, law enforcement kept people from walking across the Lewis and Clark Bridge as smoke passed over the structure. Kelly Hanahan, spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation, said the bridge was re-opened to pedestrians and cyclists at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. She said the state doesn't anticipate delays in reopening the bridge, which is under construction, by it's 8 p.m. Monday deadline.

At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Industrial Way from Oregon Way to Washington Way was reported to be closed for emergency traffic only, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management. Dunaway said the closure was lifted around midnight.

Officials ask drones not be flown within 2 miles of the fire because they will prevent helicopters from approaching the blaze.

Responding agencies also included Cowlitz Fire District 5, Cowlitz County Fire District 3, Cowlitz County Fire District 6, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, and Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

